Miningcoop Launches New Bitcoin & Dogecoin Cloud Mining Contracts To Earn Passive Cryptocurrency Income Without Hardware
|Mining Model
|Contract Price ($)
|Daily Rate (%)
|Daily Earnings ($)
|Contract Duration (Days)
|Total Earnings ($)
|iPollo V1 Ultra
|200
|4.00%
|8.00
|1
|8.00
|Goldshell Mini-DOGE III
|500
|3.20%
|16.00
|2
|32.00
|Bitmain Antminer S21
|8,000
|4.65%
|372.00
|6
|2,232.00
|Antminer S21 XP+ Hyd
|30,000
|6.80%
|2,040.00
|3
|6,120.00
|Antminer S21e XP Hyd 3U
|55,000
|8.00%
|4,400.00
|2
|8,800.00
Withdrawals are supported in BTC, ETH, DOGE, or USDT. The minimum withdrawal amount is $200. All earnings are automatically calculated and credited daily.
Getting Started with Miningcoop Cloud Mining: Fast, Secure, and Zero Barriers to Passive Crypto Income
Even if you've never mined Bitcoin or Dogecoin before, Miningcoop's onboarding process is extremely simple and intuitive . Users need no hardware or technical expertise , and just a few easy steps to start earning stable daily cloud mining profits:
Step 1: Register an Account
Visit Miningcoop.com and sign up with your email. Registration takes just one minute to access the AI-powered mining platform.
Step 2: Claim Your $100 Free Bitcoin Mining Trial Contract
Each new user receives a $100 trial contract upon registration. The contract lasts 1 day and is expected to generate up to $1.35 in free earnings .
Step 3: Choose a Suitable Mining Plan
The platform offers up to 8 high-yield mining contracts , supporting both BTC and DOGE. All contracts come with fixed durations, daily yield percentages, and automatic principal return mechanisms.
Step 4: Flexible Payments, Instant Launch
Supports multiple major cryptocurrencies including BTC, USDT, ETH, and DOGE. Once payment is confirmed, mining starts automatically- no manual operation required .
Step 5: Monitor Your Mining Earnings in Real-Time
Use the smart user dashboard to monitor daily earnings, contract progress, asset balances, and withdrawal records. The system automatically compounds your profits for maximum return.
Step 6: Withdraw or Reinvest for Higher Compounding Returns
When your account balance ≥ $200, you can apply for withdrawal anytime to your digital wallet, or choose to reinvest with one click to grow your profits through compounding.
Multi-Device Compatibility, Smooth Mobile Experience
Miningcoop is fully compatible with iOS and Android devices , and also supports desktop and mobile browser access. Whether you're looking for an "Android Bitcoin cloud mining app" or an "iPhone DOGE cloud mining tool", Miningcoop is the ideal choice .
Why Miningcoop Is More Trustworthy Than Other Crypto Mining Platforms
In 2025, although many platforms claim“high returns” in cloud mining, most suffer from technical opacity, exaggerated earnings , or lack of fund security . In contrast, Miningcoop has earned global user trust and continuous adoption thanks to its professional, compliant, and verifiable operational model .
- 1. AI-Powered Hash Rate System with Transparent and Controllable Yields
Miningcoop uses advanced AI algorithms to automatically allocate hash rate resources, combined with real-time blockchain data and market analysis, to dynamically optimize mining efficiency. All earnings are settled via smart contracts , ensuring that daily returns are real, transparent, and traceable . 2. International Data Centers Ensure Stable Service
Core cloud servers are located in green energy data centers across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region, ensuring 24/7 high-performance mining . No matter where you're located-Asia, North America, or Africa-you'll enjoy low-latency and efficient mining. 3. Funds Safety First-No Involvement in High-Risk Trading
Miningcoop promises: user funds will never be used for leveraged trading, DeFi lending, or derivatives speculation. All mining income comes from real mining pool computation , ensuring both principal safety and long-term growth . 4. Blockchain Traceability + Auditable Mining Pool Data
All mining machine operations, earning records, and blockchain outputs are 100% traceable and verifiable , allowing every user to clearly track the status of their investments. This high level of transparency is what distinguishes Miningcoop from other platforms. 5. Rated the Most Trusted Free Bitcoin Cloud Mining Platform in 2025
In addition to offering new users $100 free BTC cloud mining , Miningcoop has been selected by multiple independent crypto media outlets as the“ Best Bitcoin Investment Platform of 2025 ” and the“ Most Compliant & Trustworthy Cloud Mining Brand .”
Conclusion: In 2025, Start Your BTC & DOGE Journey Safely with Miningcoop
As the world's most trusted AI-powered Bitcoin and Dogecoin cloud mining platform , Miningcoop offers investors from over 150 countries a new, efficient, and compliant way to earn passive income from BTC and DOGE . By leveraging AI-driven hash rate scheduling , green energy infrastructure , and international regulatory compliance , it perfectly balances security and high returns .
If you're looking for a legal, safe, high-yield , and completely hardware-free way to invest in cryptocurrency- Miningcoop is your best starting point.
Visit now to claim your $100 free mining trial and begin your journey of automated crypto asset growth!
Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involves risk. There is potential for loss of funds. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment