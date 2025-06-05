QRL Emerges As The Post-Quantum Standard As Blackrock Warns Of Quantum Threat To Bitcoin And Ethereum

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Just weeks after BlackRock's warning, on May 23, Google Quantum AI released a blog post revealing that it had lowered the barrier to breaking widely used RSA-2048 encryption to fewer than one million qubits, further underscoring the urgent need for quantum-resistant solutions.

It is now no longer controversial to say that all blockchains that exist by 2035 will have to be post-quantum secure.

Post thi

The solution exists as the Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) . Operational since 2018 and backed by the QRL Foundation, QRL is the post-quantum standard against this existential threat with its audited, open-source, post-quantum cryptography. As an active member of the Public Key Infrastructure Consortium (PKIC) and Linux Foundation's Post-Quantum Cryptography Alliance (PQCA) , QRL is at the forefront of the industry's response to the quantum threat alongside industry leaders Google, Nvidia, and IBM.

Project Zond , QRL's next major evolution, is a post-quantum secure network suitable for offering assurance in the quantum era for Ethereum projects and the next generation of DeFi networks. As investments in quantum computing surged to $1.25 billion in Q1 2025 , more than doubling 2024 figures, according to The Quantum Insider. The industry is shifting from theoretical research to commercial deployment, amplifying the urgency for quantum-resistant infrastructure.

"It is now no longer controversial to say that all blockchains that exist by 2035 will have to be post-quantum secure. In fact, Peter Shor published the vulnerability of the cryptography behind Bitcoin some 15 years before Bitcoin was even conceived," said Iain Wood, QRL's Operational Manager, "QRL was built from the very first block with post-quantum security at its core. Whilst every other blockchain team is trying to retrofit post-quantum security to decentralised ledgers, QRL is building the base on which future L2s can be built, confident in the future-proof nature of this Quantum Safe Layer 1."

While everybody is migrating, QRL stands ready.

Learn more about QRL and Project Zond at theqrl .

Contact

Craig Clement

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantum Resistant Ledger