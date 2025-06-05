Former Deputy Head Of DIU Commented On Special Operations In Russia's Rear

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This opinion was expressed in a comment to Ukrinform by former deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (DIU ) Ilya Pavlenko on the sidelines of a round table organized by the Institute of Global Politics.

“We are waging a fourth-generation asymmetric war. And cyberattacks are one of the elements of information warfare. A field for, let's say, aggressive offensive actions on the part of Ukraine's military intelligence,” said the former intelligence officer.

He recalled the words of Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, that“we need victories in order to maintain the nation's will to win,” and added:“General Maliuk's team [head of the Security Service of Ukraine] achieved such a victory against the bombers, and Budanov's team supported these actions and launched a cyberattack on the alma mater where these TU [aircrafts] are developed.”

He explained that the Tupolev Design Bureau is not only an office that develops and designs military, civil, and special aircraft. It also repairs and services aircraft. The main recipient of such services is the special flight squadron“Russia,” which provides transportation for top Russian officials on its Tu-204-300, Tu-214, Tu-214SR, and Tu-214PU aircraft.

“When we have this information, we know about the suppliers and everything else... The Russians now need to take a whole range of additional measures to ensure the safety of flights for senior state officials. They need to check every single detail that comes in,” Pavlenko said.

He added that this would cost the occupiers additional resources and time, as a“second aspect.”

“And the first is that we are showing the whole world their vulnerability, that they [the Russian Federation] are not so omnipotent and powerful,” concluded the former deputy head of military intelligence.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian intelligence hacked the resources of the Russian Federation's strategic aviation manufacturer , the Tupolev Design Bureau.

SBU releases unique footage of Operation

On June 1, the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) carried out an unprecedented special operation to simultaneously strike four military airfields in the rear of the Russian Federation.

According to SSU head Vasyl Maliuk, 41 aircraft were destroyed by drone strikes, including A-50, Tu-95, Tu-22 M3, and Tu-160 aircraft. In total, 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at Russia's main airfields were destroyed.