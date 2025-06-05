Muscat's Stage Lights Up With Azerbaijan-Oman Friendship Concert (PHOTO)

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Rashad Ismayilov highlighted the growing relationship between Azerbaijan and Oman, emphasizing that the opening of Azerbaijan's new embassy in Oman will further strengthen bilateral ties. He expressed that such events contribute significantly to deepening the friendship between the peoples of both countries.

Saida Khalilova, the Omani coordinator for Azerbaijanis, thanked the Azerbaijani government for its support in organizing the concert, noting that promoting Azerbaijani culture and arts in Oman increases interest in Azerbaijan.

During the concert, a group of teachers and students from the "Royal Conservatory of Music and Art," co-founded by Khalilova, performed works by famous classical composers. Foreign students performed the pieces of Azerbaijani composers such as Uzeyir Hajibeyov, Fikret Amirov, Arif Melikov, and Tofig Guliyev, which was met with great appreciation.

Throughout the event, videos showcasing Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, tourism potential, arts, and historical landmarks sparked the interest of the guests. At the end of the concert, seven students from the conservatory received cash awards, five were given certificates, and others received gifts.