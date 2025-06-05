403
Muscat's Stage Lights Up With Azerbaijan-Oman Friendship Concert (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. A Friendship Concert between Azerbaijan and Oman was held in Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs and the organization of Saida Khalilova, the Coordinator of the Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis in Arab Countries for Oman, the State Committee told Trend .
The event was attended by around 300 guests, including Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Oman Rashad Ismayilov, embassy staff, local Azerbaijanis, and representatives of other nations.
