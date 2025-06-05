FM Meets Spanish Counterpart

Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi, On Thursday, met with José Manuel Albares, the minister of foreign affairs, European Union, and cooperation for the Kingdom of Spain.The meeting took place on the sidelines of His Majesty King Abdullah II's visit to Spain, where he met with His Majesty King Felipe VI of Spain and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro S?nchez.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.