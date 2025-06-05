Anticipation Day: What Would You Do? By Jeff Michelson Announced By Scott Hughes As Onlinebookclub's June Book Of The Month

MENAFN - GetNews) A thought-provoking debut novel explores identity, escapism, and the blurred lines between reality and simulation in a near-future digital world.

United States - OnlineBookClub, one of the most respected communities for readers and authors alike, has officially named Anticipation Day: What Would You Do? by Jeff Michelson as its June 2025 Book of the Month . The announcement, made by founder Scott Hughes, brings a wave of attention to Michelson's genre-bending debut that is already making waves in the speculative fiction world.







Set in a future that feels all too close to our present, Anticipation Day follows a group of suburban friends as they embark on a cutting-edge simulated experience promising self-discovery, escape, and transformation. What begins as a simple digital diversion quickly turns into a gripping psychological and philosophical journey that blurs the boundaries between reality and illusion.

Scott Hughes, who has led OnlineBookClub to become a global hub for over two million members, praised the book for its ability to inspire introspection while delivering page-turning suspense.

“Jeff Michelson's Anticipation Day is the kind of story that doesn't just entertain - it compels readers to ask themselves the big questions,” said Hughes.“It's a powerful blend of social commentary, speculative fiction, and emotional truth. We're thrilled to spotlight it for our June discussion.”

Already a 2025 Book Excellence Awards Finalist in Science Fiction, Michelson's debut has drawn comparisons to Black Mirror and The Truman Show, as well as acclaim for its emotional depth and relatable characters. The novel has sparked deep conversation among readers about the roles of technology, identity, and the modern human experience.

Author Jeff Michelson, a Certified Public Accountant and weekend deli owner from New Jersey, took an unconventional path to becoming an author - one that many readers find both humble and inspiring.

“The idea for Anticipation Day came during a moment of personal reflection,” said Michelson.“I was looking forward to seeing a concert, something I hadn't done in years. That feeling - of anticipation, of escape - sparked the question: what if there was a whole day devoted to giving people their deepest desire, even if just for a simulation? What would people choose, and what would they discover about themselves?”

In Anticipation Day, Michelson offers readers more than a futuristic escape - he provides a mirror to the present, asking us what it truly means to live authentically in a world of artificial pleasures.

As June unfolds, readers are encouraged to join the active OnlineBookClub discussion forum to dive deeper into the book's themes, dissect its narrative twists, and share their own reflections on what“Anticipation Day” might look like for them. The ongoing conversation can be accessed here:

About the Author

Jeff Michelson lives in suburban New Jersey with his family and their dog Maggie. A first-time author, he balances his writing with a career as a CPA and ownership of a weekend deli. Anticipation Day is his debut novel.







About OnlineBookClub

OnlineBookClub is a thriving online community that brings together readers from around the world to discuss, review, and celebrate literature of all genres. With a passion for fostering meaningful conversations around books, OnlineBookClub offers a platform for bibliophiles to connect, engage, and share their love for reading.