PA-901 Anchoring Clamp Can Effectively Fix Low Voltage Cables

The PA-901 Anchoring Clamp provides a reliable network connection for 10-25mm2 low voltage overhead cables. Made from high strength, UV resistant materials, it ensures secure mechanical contact and meets industry standards. Customizable galvanized or stainless steel material options enhance durability for a variety of installations.

The PA-901 Anchoring Clamp is a key component of low voltage overhead bundled cable (ABC) networks, designed for cross-sections from 4×10 to 25mm2. Its main application is to stabilize and fix cables during overhead installation, ensuring uninterrupted power supply to urban and rural infrastructure. By firmly anchoring the conductors, the risks associated with cable sagging or displacement caused by environmental factors such as wind, temperature fluctuations and mechanical loads are reduced. The reliability of the PA-901 Anchoring Clamp makes it the first choice for utility suppliers and contractors seeking long-term grid stabilization solutions.

The PA-901 Anchoring Clamp is made of high-quality materials that combine tensile strength, UV radiation resistance and corrosion resistance. The internal serrated grooves firmly grip the wire insulation and effectively prevent slippage even under continuous tension. This innovative design not only enhances mechanical contact, but also distributes pressure evenly on the cable surface to prevent insulation damage. Rigorous testing ensures its compliance with international standards, further proving its suitability for use in demanding electrical applications where safety and performance are critical.

The PA-901 Anchoring Clamp is flexible enough to adapt to project-specific needs. Metal parts can be hot-dip galvanized or stainless steel as required to extend service life in harsh environments. With a minimum breaking force of 3 kN, the PA-901 Anchoring Clamp is rugged and durable, ensuring structural integrity under extreme operating conditions. This versatility is a cost-effective solution for temporary repairs and permanent installations, reducing maintenance cycles and downtime.

The PA-901 Anchoring Clamp features an ergonomic design that simplifies installation while maintaining precision. The user-friendly construction minimizes tool adjustments and speeds deployment. By eliminating complex assembly steps, it simplifies workflows for large projects without sacrificing reliability. The lightweight, durable construction further reduces logistical challenges, making it ideal for remote or overhead installations where efficiency is paramount.