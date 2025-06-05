Kling AI Launches World's First User Co-Creation Challenge, Bringing Creators' Visions To Global Landmarks

MENAFN - GetNews) Taking place from June 2–8, a unique creative event unfolds at five major landmarks around the world. The world's first user co-created AI video project - powered by KLING AI and featuring a mixtape of videos from global users - is showcased on digital billboards at Shanghai's Nanjing Road East (China), Hong Kong's Causeway Bay (China), Toronto's Dundas Square (Canada), Paris's Opéra Garnier (France), and Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing (Japan).

In this April, Kling AI launched the“Bring Your Vision to Screen” campaign to empower creators around the world to turn their ideas into reality using AI and share their stories on a global stage. Within just one month, the campaign received over 2,000 submissions from creators in more than 60 countries. Participants come from diverse backgrounds, including teachers, designers, digital artists, animators, product managers, and more. They were brought together on the Kling AI platform by a shared passion for creativity.

These visions, brought to life by creators around the world, are now shining on the digital billboards of five world-famous landmarks:

Shanghai's Nanjing Road East, hailed as“China's No.1 Commercial Street”, stands as the century-old beating heart of the nation's economic dynamism. Hong Kong's Causeway Bay SOGO, the epicenter of“the world's most expensive retail rents”. Tokyo's Shibuya Crossing,“the world's busiest intersection”. Paris' Opéra Garnier, the crown jewel of French art. And Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square,“North America's largest digital billboard”.

As pedestrians from around the world paused at these iconic landmarks to admire and photograph the works of everyday creators, one KLING AI artist exclaimed:“It's surreal-my artwork 'traveled abroad' before I did!” This is the moment when everyday dreams are turned into reality, and creators visions light up some of the world's most famous places.

On this occasion of the global landmark screenings, Kling AI also marks its important milestone: its first anniversary since launch. In just one year, with its powerful product capabilities and thriving creator ecosystem, KLING AI has grown into a global leader in AI video generation. The latest Spring 2025 AI Model Usage Trends report from the renowned global large model integration platform Poe shows that in the text-to-video domain, KlLING AI's multiple video generation models have rapidly risen, capturing about 30% of the market share, leading ahead of Runway and Google's Veo2. The newly released KLING 2.1 modal, launched at the end of May, includes Standard (720p) and Professional (1080p) modes, giving users across all budgets a clear edge in cost-effectiveness.

Since its launch in June 2024, the platform has completed over 20 major functional updates. Its strong global momentum is reflected in key metrics: to date, KLING AI's global user base has surpassed 22 million. From early June 2024 to April 2025, its monthly active users saw a 25-fold growth, generating more than 168 million videos and 344 million images.

With its outstanding performance in dynamic quality, semantic understanding, screen aesthetics and other dimensions, KLING AI efficiently empowers creators to turn their inspiration into reality. The platform also builds an open, friendly and high-quality interactive community, which not only provides a stage for creators to showcase their work, but also promotes skill exchange and mutual growth among global users.

KLING AI continues to assist creators in reaching broader stages through strategic partnerships and support programs. In December 2024, KLING AI launched the industry's first“AIGC Movie Co-Creation Project” in collaboration with nine top directors, including Jia Zhangke, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award at Cannes, and Timmy Yip, who won an Academy Award for his work on Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

More recently, the "Kling AI NextGen Initiative", launched in April 2025, supports creators with project funding, promotion, personal branding, and more. With these efforts, Kling AI is helping more AI content creators break into professional industries such as film, television, advertising, and gaming.

This global landmark showcase is not only a grand "Global Creativity Celebration," but also a cross-cultural dialogue carried by the works of ordinary people. With the help of AI, creators from different cultures, languages, and professions have merged their visions into a truly borderless visual tapestry. It reflects Kling AI's vision: to empower everyone to tell amazing stories through AI. With KLING AI leading the way, AI video generation has entered a new era, where anyone can become a director and bring stunning visual stories to life.