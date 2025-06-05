EUR/USD Analysis Today 05/06: Eyes ECB Move (Chart)
- Overall Trend: Upward. Today's Euro-Dollar Support Levels: 1.1330 – 1.1270 – 1.1190. Today's Euro-Dollar Resistance Levels: 1.1460 – 1.1500 – 1.1580.
- Buy Euro-Dollar from the 1.1290 support level with a target of 1.1420 and a stop-loss of 1.1200. Sell Euro-Dollar from the 1.1500 resistance level with a target of 1.1200 and a stop-loss of 1.1610.
Based on the daily timeframe chart, despite recent selling, the overall trend for the EUR/USD currency pair remains upward, supported by movement towards and above the 1.1400 resistance. Currently, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trending upwards and still has room for further gains before reaching overbought territory. This could occur at the 1.1520 and 1.1600 resistance levels, respectively. At the same time, the MACD indicator lines are also trending upward, assuring bulls that they can target higher peaks if US jobs data comes in lower than expected and if the ECB this week adopts a less dovish tone.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewToday's EUR/USD trading will react to the announcement of the European services PMI, starting with the Spanish reading at 10:15 AM Cairo time, followed by the German reading at 10:55 AM Cairo time, and the Eurozone reading as a whole at 11:00 AM Cairo time. Then, the most important news will be the announcement of the US ADP non-farm payrolls at 3:15 PM Cairo time, and the US ISM services PMI at 5:00 PM Cairo time.Tomorrow, the European Central Bank is expected to cut interest rates in its decision, but recent inflation figures may increase the likelihood of another rate cut afterward.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex demo accounts worth trading with.
