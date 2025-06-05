Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Exchanges Eid Al Adha Greetings With UAE President

2025-06-05 02:03:53
Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in a phone call on Thursday.

