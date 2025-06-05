Comstock Metals LLC Is The 1St 100% Solar Panel Recovery Facility To Achieve R2V3 And RIOS Certifications

Share This Article

Comstock Metals LLC

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Comstock, the only complete end-to-end solar panel processor in the US, earns the R2V3 to Appendix G and RIOS Certification. They pioneer panel processing with proprietary delamination methods, producing 100% commodity-ready products. All parts of the panel, including glass, aluminum, and fines, are fully recycled.

"Our company is dedicated to environmental sustainability and has achieved high standard certifications. We have developed a closed-loop model where even floor sweepings and employee PPE are processed into market-ready products. I am very proud of what we have achieved, "commented Fortunato Villamagna President at Comstock Metals LLC.

Appendix G was added in January 2024, and it is only until recently that our accredited auditors were able to be certified to the added standard. It is quite an accomplishment for Comstock Metals to be the first certified Solar Panel Processor globally.

"Solar panel recycling is a win-win-win – good for consumers, the economy, and our planet," said Evelyn Butler, Vice President of Technical Services at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) . We congratulate Comstock Metals on this achievement – one of our Preferred Recycling Partners – and we look forward to continuing this partnership for the benefit of the entire solar energy industry."

About Comstock Metals LLC

Comstock Metals LLC started their pilot processing facility over a year ago, with a capacity of over 5000 tons per year. We serve customers from Hawaii to Canada, accepting all types of solar panels at our Silver Springs, NV recycling center.

We accept PV panels from any source, including breakage, maintenance, construction, operation, replacement, or reenergizing. Our services also include onsite decommissioning and transportation logistics.

For more information, photos, and case studies contact:

Maureen Craine

[email protected]

SOURCE Comstock Metals LLC

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED