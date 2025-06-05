Santa Cruz Businesses Turn To Eco-Friendly Wasp Control As Pest Pressures Rise

West Pest Co.

West Pest Co. introduces new eco-friendly pest control options in Santa Cruz to help local businesses stay pest-free while protecting the environment.

- Matthew WestSANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- West Pest Co ., a Santa Cruz-based pest management company, is expanding its eco-friendly pest control offerings for local businesses in response to growing environmental and health concerns. This shift reflects a broader trend among commercial property owners seeking safer, more sustainable pest solutions that align with green business practices.Eco-friendly pest control in Santa Cruz is becoming increasingly important as businesses prioritize health and environmental responsibility alongside effective pest management. West Pest Co.'s expanded offerings include plant-based and no-chemical treatment options tailored for offices, restaurants, schools, and retail properties throughout the county.“Business owners are asking for pest control that's safe for their employees, customers, and the planet,” said Matthew West, owner of West Pest Co.“We've built our service model around that need-offering customized, eco-conscious solutions that don't compromise on results.”Service Background and Community FocusFounded and operated by Matthew West, West Pest Co. has served Santa Cruz County with residential and commercial pest control since its inception. The company specializes in:· Rodent control· Wasp and yellow jacket removal· Ant and spider treatments· Interior pest exclusion· Gopher and garden pest management· Flea and tick controlIts new eco-friendly pest control treatments for businesses rely on naturally derived ingredients and reduced-risk formulations. These alternatives are ideal for businesses concerned about chemical exposure, regulatory compliance, or environmental certifications.The expansion comes at a time when many Santa Cruz businesses are adopting greener practices to align with local regulations and community expectations. With environmental concerns on the rise, integrated pest management (IPM) and low-toxicity options are becoming standard in schools, hospitality, and healthcare settings.Local Impact & Industry TrendsAccording to the California Department of Pesticide Regulation, eco-conscious pest control practices are among the fastest-growing segments of the industry. Santa Cruz, known for its environmentally progressive policies, is especially receptive to non-toxic and sustainable service models.“In our county, you're not just solving a pest issue-you're protecting a sensitive ecosystem,” said West.“We've seen a real shift in priorities from business owners. They want transparency, safety, and a partner who understands local values.”In addition to treatment, West Pest Co. emphasizes education and prevention, helping clients identify vulnerabilities and apply long-term, low-impact solutions to prevent future infestations.Contact & AvailabilityWest Pest Co. offers eco-friendly pest control appointments for commercial clients throughout Santa Cruz County. Businesses interested in learning more about available treatment options can request an on-site consultation.For more information, contact:West Pest Co.📞 831-430-8402✉️ ...📬 P.O. Box 2528, Santa Cruz, CA 95062West Pest Co. provides professional pest control services for homes and businesses throughout Santa Cruz County. Specializing in eco-friendly and chemical-free solutions, the company is committed to safe, effective, and long-term pest management tailored to each property's needs.

