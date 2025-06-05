Spain, Jordan Underline Ceasefire, Delivery Of Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Spain and Jordan emphasized the need to stop the war on Gaza and intensify international efforts to support the Palestinians in achieving their just and legitimate rights and establishing their independent state, in accordance with the two-state solution.



Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, during his meeting today with Jordanian King Abdullah II, who is visiting Madrid, stressed the need to stop the war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of tens of thousands of innocent civilians.



For his part, the Jordanian monarch praised Spain's and European positions calling for an end to the war on Gaza and ensuring the delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Strip. He highlighted the importance of Spain's decision to recognize the Palestinian state as a step towards providing further support to the Palestinians.



He indicated that efforts are underway to gain European support for the Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza without displacing its population, warning of the danger of unilateral measures targeting Palestinians in the West Bank and Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.



On bilateral relations, the two countries signed a joint declaration on their strategic partnership, aiming to elevate their relations to a strategic level in the development, economic, commercial, social, cultural, and defense fields, in a way that serves common interests and enhances security and stability.



