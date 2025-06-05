La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa Opens Third Location In Temecula On June 2Nd

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1988, the La Jolla Cosmetic brand has been a staple of San Diego's aesthetic community for 35+ years. With medical spa locations in La Jolla and Carlsbad, the practice has earned recognition as anand is currently named afor injectables like BOTOXand JUVÉDERM. Now expanding into Riverside County, LJC continues its mission to make world-class aesthetic care more accessible across Southern California.

"Opening in Temecula marks a major milestone in our mission to provide personalized, natural results and build long-term relationships with our patients across Southern California," said Lauren Amico Reed, PA-C, MMS, Co-founder of La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa. "We are thrilled to bring our team's expertise and renowned aesthetic care to this incredible community."

The Temecula location will offer the full range of LJC's most popular non-surgical services, including:



Injectables: BOTOX®, JUVÉDERM®, Sculptra®, and more

Skin Rejuvenation: HALO® laser, BBL Hero®, threads, microneedling, and medical-grade facials Hair & Wellness Treatments: Regenerative treatments for hair thinning and sexual wellness injectables

Patients can expect the same elevated experience that has made LJC a trusted name in aesthetics-from highly trained providers to personalized treatment plans, all in a welcoming, luxurious setting. With this new location, the brand strengthens its vision of blending clinical excellence with deep community connection.

Appointments for the Temecula location can be booked at or by calling (858) 228-4542.

To celebrate the launch, LJC is offering an exclusive pre-sale special: 40 units of BOTOX® for $299 for a limited time.

Additionally, the official grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, July 19, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy:



Exciting giveaways

Exclusive swag bags for the first arrivals

Live treatment demos

Light bites and refreshments Fun activities and a chance to tour the new space

RSVP: La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa – Temecula Grand Opening Event!

About La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa

La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa (LJC) has been helping patients look and feel their best since 2013. Known for delivering natural-looking results through expert providers, advanced technology, and personalized care, LJC sets the standard for aesthetic excellence. With medical spa locations in La Jolla, Carlsbad, and now Temecula, LJC continues to set the standard for aesthetic care in Southern California.

SOURCE La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa