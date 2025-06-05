La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa Opens Third Location In Temecula On June 2Nd
"Opening in Temecula marks a major milestone in our mission to provide personalized, natural results and build long-term relationships with our patients across Southern California," said Lauren Amico Reed, PA-C, MMS, Co-founder of La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa. "We are thrilled to bring our team's expertise and renowned aesthetic care to this incredible community."
The Temecula location will offer the full range of LJC's most popular non-surgical services, including:
Injectables: BOTOX®, JUVÉDERM®, Sculptra®, and more
Skin Rejuvenation: HALO® laser, BBL Hero®, threads, microneedling, and medical-grade facials
Hair & Wellness Treatments: Regenerative treatments for hair thinning and sexual wellness injectables
Patients can expect the same elevated experience that has made LJC a trusted name in aesthetics-from highly trained providers to personalized treatment plans, all in a welcoming, luxurious setting. With this new location, the brand strengthens its vision of blending clinical excellence with deep community connection.
Appointments for the Temecula location can be booked at or by calling (858) 228-4542.
To celebrate the launch, LJC is offering an exclusive pre-sale special: 40 units of BOTOX® for $299 for a limited time.
Additionally, the official grand opening celebration will be held on Saturday, July 19, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy:
Exciting giveaways
Exclusive swag bags for the first arrivals
Live treatment demos
Light bites and refreshments
Fun activities and a chance to tour the new space
RSVP: La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa – Temecula Grand Opening Event!
About La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa
La Jolla Cosmetic Medical Spa (LJC) has been helping patients look and feel their best since 2013. Known for delivering natural-looking results through expert providers, advanced technology, and personalized care, LJC sets the standard for aesthetic excellence. With medical spa locations in La Jolla, Carlsbad, and now Temecula, LJC continues to set the standard for aesthetic care in Southern California.
