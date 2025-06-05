2025 LDES Report Profiles 100+ Companies Powering The Future Of Long Duration Energy Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides in-depth analysis of 104 key companies shaping the LDES landscape, including Form Energy, Highview Power, Energy Vault, Fluence, BASF, Ambri, and ESS Inc. Covering technologies such as iron-air batteries, gravity storage, liquid air, and hydrogen systems, the report highlights company strategies, technology deployments, and market positioning in the rapidly expanding global LDES sector.

Dublin, June 05, 2025 -- The "Global Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) Market 2026-2046" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Long Duration Energy Storage (LDES) market represents one of the most rapidly evolving and strategically critical segments within the broader energy transition landscape. Defined as storage systems capable of discharging electricity for four or more hours, LDES technologies are emerging as essential infrastructure components for enabling high penetration levels of variable renewable energy sources while maintaining grid stability and reliability.

Market growth is driven by accelerating renewable energy deployment, declining technology costs, and supportive policy frameworks across major markets. Total installed LDES capacity is expected to expand from 2.4 GW in 2024 to 18.5 GW by 2030, with project counts increasing from 145 to over 850 installations globally.

Pumped hydro storage currently dominates, however, emerging technologies are rapidly gaining traction, including compressed air energy storage, flow batteries, iron-air batteries, and liquid air energy storage. Gravity storage systems, green hydrogen, and thermal storage represent innovative approaches addressing specific market niches and duration requirements.

The LDES sector has attracted substantial investment flows, with $2.1 billion in venture capital, $1.8 billion in corporate investment, and $1.2 billion in government funding during 2024. This capital is fueling rapid technological advancement and commercial deployment across multiple technology pathways. Notable developments include Form Energy's iron-air systems achieving 100-hour duration capabilities, Energy Vault's gravity storage reaching commercial scale, and Highview Power's liquid air systems demonstrating utility-scale viability.

Despite strong growth prospects, the LDES market faces significant challenges including high upfront capital costs, technology scalability concerns, and regulatory frameworks that inadequately compensate long-duration storage services. However, accelerating learning curves, improving economics of scale, and evolving market designs are progressively addressing these barriers. The sector's evolution toward technology hybridization and system integration is creating new opportunities for optimized performance across multiple grid services and applications.

The LDES market stands at an inflection point where technological maturation converges with urgent decarbonization imperatives, positioning it as a cornerstone technology for the global energy transition.

The Global Long Duration Energy Storage Market 2026-2046 provides an authoritative analysis of the LDES landscape from 2026 to 2046, examining market dynamics, technology evolution, competitive positioning, and investment opportunities across nine primary storage technologies. As variable renewable energy penetration increases globally, LDES solutions are becoming indispensable for maintaining grid stability, enabling seasonal energy storage, and supporting the integration of solar and wind power at unprecedented scales.

Contents include:



Market Definition and Technology Framework:



Comprehensive LDES definition with duration thresholds and technical specifications



Technology classification system covering nine primary LDES categories



Value proposition analysis and economic drivers for each application segment



Performance requirements mapping across grid-scale, commercial, and beyond-grid applications

Market development constraints, limitations, and risk factor assessment

LDES Market Analysis and VRE Integration:



Variable renewable energy penetration analysis and storage duration requirements



Global VRE generation trends with regional breakdown and integration challenges



Market timing analysis for LDES technology adoption based on renewable deployment



Comprehensive market sizing with growth projections and capacity deployment forecasts

Regional project distribution analysis covering commercial and demonstration scale projects

Applications and Grid Integration:



Energy storage applications across utility, behind-the-meter, and remote deployment scenarios



Grid services analysis including ancillary services and grid support functions



Supply-side and demand-side flexibility solutions with LDES integration strategies



Renewable curtailment mitigation and system overbuild management approaches

Vehicle-to-grid integration, smart charging, and distributed energy resource coordination

Hydrogen and Alternative Carriers:



Hydrogen economy overview with duration advantages for long-term storage



Salt cavern, subsea, and large-scale storage infrastructure analysis



Hydrogen loss mechanisms, mitigation strategies, and hybrid system integration



Alternative chemical carriers comparison (hydrogen vs methane vs ammonia)

Underground storage technologies, interconnector systems, and safety considerations

Pumped Hydro Energy Storage:



Conventional PHES analysis covering types, environmental impact, and global projects



Advanced pumped hydro technologies including pressurized underground systems



Mine storage applications, heavy liquid systems, and seawater pumped hydro



Underwater energy storage solutions and brine storage in salt caverns

Economic modeling, financial analysis, and SWOT assessment

Mechanical Energy Storage Technologies:



Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES) technology overview and market positioning



CAES vs LAES comparison with thermodynamic cycle optimization analysis



Solid Gravity Energy Storage (SGES) applications and market potential



Liquefied Gas Energy Storage including liquid air and liquid CO? systems

Technology-specific SWOT analyses and competitive positioning assessment

Battery Technologies for LDES:



Advanced conventional construction batteries for beyond-grid applications



Metal-air battery technologies including iron-air, zinc-air, and aluminum-air systems



Rechargeable zinc batteries covering zinc-ion, zinc-bromine configurations



High-temperature battery systems and advanced metal-ion technologies

Redox Flow Batteries (RFB) market analysis with regular vs hybrid technology comparison

Thermal Energy Storage:



Electro-thermal energy storage (ETES) fundamentals and application analysis



Advanced ETES technologies with extreme temperature and photovoltaic conversion



Combined heat and electricity systems with performance optimization strategies

Technology SWOT analysis and market positioning assessment

Market Forecasts and Long-Term Evolution:



Global LDES market value forecasts with regional capacity installation projections



Grid vs beyond-grid market development analysis with technology-specific growth patterns



Annual demand and installation forecasts by country, state, and technology category



Long-term market evolution including technology convergence, hybridization trends Cost competitiveness timelines, market saturation analysis, and emerging applications

The report features comprehensive profiles of 104 companies across the LDES ecosystem, including:



1414 Degrees

ALCAES

Ambri

Antora Energy

Augwind Energy

AZA Battery

BASF

Battolyser Systems

Brenmiller Energy

Cavern Energy

CellCube

CGDG

Cheesecake Energy

CMBlu

Corre Energy

Dalian Rongke Power

e-Zinc

Echogen Power Systems

Electrified Thermal Solutions

Elestor

Energy Dome

Energy Vault

EnergyNest

Enerpoly

Enervenue

Enlighten Innovations

EnerVenue

EOS Energy Enterprises

Equinor

ESS Inc.

Fluence

Form Energy

Fourth Power

Gelion

Glaciem Cooling Technologies

Gravitricity

Green Gravity

H2 Inc.

Highview Power InLyte Energy

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Technology Pathways

1.2 Funding for LDES

1.3 Capacity

1.4 Roadmap 2026-2046

1.5 Market Forecasts and Projections 2026-2046

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Market Definition and Technology Classification

2.2 What is Long Duration Energy Storage?

2.2.1 Duration Thresholds and Technical Definitions

2.2.2 LDES vs Short Duration Storage Comparison

2.2.3 Value Proposition and Economic Drivers

2.2.4 Technology Performance Requirements

2.2.5 Maintaining Grid Stability

2.2.6 Applications

2.2.7 Market Segments: Grid-Scale, Commercial, Beyond-Grid

2.2.8 Market Development Constraints and Limitations

2.2.9 Technology Timeline

3 LDES MARKET

3.1 LDES and Variable Renewable Energy Integration

3.1.1 Variable Renewable Energy (VRE) Penetration and Storage Duration Requirements

3.1.2 Global VRE Generation Trends

3.1.3 Storage Duration vs VRE Penetration

3.1.4 Market Timing for LDES Technology Adoption

3.2 Market Size

3.2.1 Global LDES Market Size and Growth Projections

3.2.2 Capacity Deployment by Technology

3.2.3 Regional Project Distribution and Development

3.2.4 Commercial vs Demonstration Scale Projects

3.3 Applications

3.4 Grid Stability, Flexibility and Integration

4 HYDROGEN AND ALTERNATIVE CARRIERS

4.1 Hydrogen Economy Overview

4.2 Duration Advantages for Long-Term Storage

4.3 Salt Caverns, Subsea and Large-Scale Storage Options

4.4 Hydrogen Loss Mechanisms and Mitigation Strategies

4.5 Hybrid Systems: Combining Hydrogen with Other Storage

4.6 Alternative Chemical Carriers

4.6.1 Hydrogen vs Methane vs Ammonia for LDES

4.6.2 Comparative Analysis of Chemical Storage Options

4.6.3 Synthesis and Reconversion Efficiency

4.7 Projects and Commercial Deployments

4.8 Mining Industry

4.9 Residential and Commercial Hydrogen

4.10 Industrial Hydrogen LDES Integration

4.11 Hydrogen Storage Technologies and Infrastructure

4.12 Companies

5 PUMPED HYDRO ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGIES

5.1 Conventional Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (PHES)

5.1.1 PHES Types and Development Timescales

5.1.2 PHES Environmental Impact Mitigation Technologies

5.1.3 Global Projects and Development

5.1.4 Economics and Financial Modeling

5.1.5 Large-Scale Pumped Hydro Schemes Worldwide

5.1.6 SWOT Analysis

5.2 Advanced Pumped Hydro Energy Storage (APHES)

5.2.1 Technology Overview

5.2.2 Technologies

5.2.3 SWOT Analysis

5.2.4 Companies

6 MECHANICAL ENERGY STORAGE TECHNOLOGIES

6.1 Compressed Air Energy Storage (CAES)

6.1.1 Technology Overview

6.1.2 CAES vs LAES

6.1.3 Technology Options

6.1.4 Thermodynamic Cycles and Performance Optimization

6.1.5 Isochoric vs Isobaric Storage Systems

6.1.6 Adiabatic Systems and Cooling Options

6.1.7 Supercritical CAES

6.1.8 Companies

6.1.9 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Solid Gravity Energy Storage (SGES)

6.3 Liquefied Gas Energy Storage (LGES)

6.4 Flywheel Energy Storage (FES)

7 BATTERY TECHNOLOGIES FOR LDES

7.1 Advanced Conventional Construction Batteries (ACCB)

7.2 Metal-Air Battery Technologies

7.2.1 Air cathodes

7.2.2 Iron-Air Batteries

7.3 Rechargeable zinc batteries

7.3.1 Zinc-air (Zn-air)

7.3.2 Zn-ion

7.3.3 Zn-Br

7.4 High-Temperature Battery Systems

7.5 Sodium-Ion

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Cathode materials

7.5.3 Anode materials

7.5.3.1 Hard carbons

7.5.3.2 Carbon black

7.5.3.3 Graphite

7.5.3.4 Carbon nanotubes

7.5.3.5 Graphene

7.5.3.6 Alloying materials

7.5.3.7 Sodium Titanates

7.5.3.8 Sodium Metal

7.5.4 Electrolytes

7.5.5 Comparative analysis with other battery types

7.5.6 Application in LDES

7.5.7 Large-scale lithium-sodium hybrid energy storage station

7.5.8 Companies

7.6 Sodium-sulfur (Na-S) batteries

7.6.1 Technology description

7.6.2 Applications

7.7 Redox Flow Batteries (RFB)

7.7.1 Market Overview

7.7.2 RFB for LDES Applications

7.7.3 Companies

7.7.4 Regular vs Hybrid RFB Technologies and Chemistries

7.8 Specialty Battery Technologies

7.8.1 Nickel Hydrogen Batteries

8 THERMAL ENERGY STORAGE

8.1 Technology Overview

8.2 ETES Fundamentals and Applications

8.3 Technology approaches

8.4 Advanced ETES Technologies

8.4.1 Extreme Temperature and Photovoltaic Conversion

8.4.2 Combined Heat and Electricity Systems

8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Companies

9 MARKET FORECASTS AND TECHNOLOGY ROADMAPS 2026-2046

9.1 Global LDES Market Value Forecasts (2026-2046)

9.2 Capacity Installation Forecasts by Region

9.3 Grid vs Beyond-Grid Market Development

9.4 Annual Demand by Country/State (GWh) 2022-2046

9.5 Annual Installations by Technology (GWh) 2022-2046

9.6 Market Value by Technology ($B) 2026-2046

9.7 Regional Market Share Analysis

9.8 Duration Segment Growth Projections

9.9 Long-Term Market Evolution

9.9.1 Technology Convergence and Hybridization

9.9.2 Cost Competitiveness Timelines

9.9.3 Market Saturation and Replacement Cycles

9.9.4 Emerging Applications and Use Cases

10 COMPANY PROFILES

