Bolster AI Unveils Checkphish Plugin For Microsoft Security Copilot

Seamless integration allows users to scan links from directly within the Microsoft ecosystem for faster detection of phishing scams and fraud

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolster AI , a leader in external threat protection for companies, brands, and customers, today announced its popular URL and webpage scanner, CheckPhish is now available as a plugin for Microsoft Security Copilot. The CheckPhish plugin provides users with an easy way to run phishing and malware link checks from within the Microsoft ecosystem, simplifying security workflows and allowing security teams to quickly launch takedowns and remediation.

"AI is critical for cybersecurity, empowering organizations to protect themselves at machine speed at a time when cyber-attacks are happening faster than ever before, and talent shortage is impacting defender teams. Microsoft is fortunate to have partners committed to harnessing the power of AI and bringing the best-in-class security protection to their customers." - Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.

Introducing the CheckPhish plugin for Copilot

Bolster's new CheckPhish integration with Microsoft Copilot allows security teams to investigate phishing and malware threats using natural language prompts - without ever leaving their Microsoft environment. Users can ask simple questions like "Is this link safe?" and instantly receive comprehensive threat analysis powered by Bolster's multi-source intelligence engine, which includes data from Microsoft Threat Intelligence, ReversingLabs, Shodan, and more. The integration streamlines threat detection and investigation workflows, making it faster and easier for teams to identify and respond to emerging attacks.

"This integration marks a major step forward in how we protect brands and customers from AI-driven scams," said Rod Schultz, CEO of Bolster. "With CheckPhish now embedded in Microsoft Copilot, we're making threat detection as easy as asking a question - giving analysts the speed, scale, and intelligence they need to stay ahead of emerging attacks. It's a powerful example of what happens when cybersecurity and fraud prevention converge - and we're just getting started."

Security Copilot is the first AI-powered security product that enables security professionals to respond to threats quickly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure in minutes. It combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model that is informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

If you would like to try this plugin in GA, locate Sources within Microsoft Security Copilot, search for CheckPhish and configure the plugin. Then follow the steps below to easily set up and configure Security Copilot:

Add CheckPhish to your Microsoft Copilot plugin list.Create an account in CheckPhish to obtain your API key.Enter the API key in Copilot to authenticate.Get started with simple prompts to initiate scans and receive results.

You can find the full setup instructions in the Security Copilot Knowledgebase:

About CheckPhish

CheckPhish is Bolster's free threat investigation tool designed to help security professionals, brand protection teams, and everyday users identify phishing and malware attacks in real time. Backed by Bolster's proprietary AI and threat intelligence engine, CheckPhish scans suspicious URLs and domains to detect impersonation, malware delivery, and brand abuse - with instant results and no sign-up required. Now available as a plugin for Microsoft Copilot, CheckPhish brings instant, AI-powered threat analysis directly into the tools teams already use.

About Bolster AI

Bolster AI is an AI-powered platform that helps security, fraud, and trust & safety teams detect and stop external digital threats - before they cause damage. From phishing and impersonation scams to brand abuse and account takeovers, Bolster protects the world's most recognizable brands across web, email, social, app stores, and the dark web. By combining automated detection, real-time threat intelligence, and rapid takedowns, Bolster is bridging the gap between cybersecurity and digital fraud prevention - giving organizations the speed, scale, and accuracy they need to protect customers and defend their brand. To learn more, go to

