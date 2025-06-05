





On June 4th, with the final participant crossing the finish line, the 17th Xinjiang International Road Cycling Race, lasting five days and covering a total distance of 435 kilometers, came to a successful conclusion by the stunning Sayram Lake, known as the "Last Drop of Tears in the Atlantic." Seventy teams from home and abroad, with over 380 top cyclists, engaged in a peak competition against the backdrop of the magnificent Tianshan Mountains, where snow-capped peaks, grasslands, and deserts intertwine, creating a grand narrative of the fusion of sports passion and natural wonders.

International Experts Gather, Revitalizing the Silk Road

On May 31 at 10:00 AM, the first stage kicked off in Jinghe County. Cyclists followed the Jinghe-Alataw Expressway, passing through the national wetland nature reserve at Ebinur Lake and the national nature reserve at Ganjia Lake, finishing in Alashankou City, covering a total of 83.1 kilometers.







With outstanding explosiveness and sprinting skills, rider No. 14, Vladislav Gutovsky from the BATTLE team, emerged victorious just before the finish line. He excitedly waved his arms as he crossed the finish line, winning the stage championship and donning the blue jersey for stage leader, the yellow jersey for overall leader, and the green jersey for "King of Sprint," achieving the remarkable feat of wearing three jerseys.

Vladislav Gutovsky said, "The other competitors are very strong, and the race was quite challenging, but the scenery along the route was beautiful, and the road conditions were great, allowing me to perform at my best. I really enjoyed today's race and will continue to give my all, hoping for good results in the upcoming races. I also look forward to having the opportunity to participate in the lake race again in the future."







The next day, the competition reignited at the Alashankou Highway Port, the hub connecting Europe and Asia. Zheng Yaoxing from the Magene Technology-TREK team triumphed in the 93.45-kilometer race, winning the stage championship and wearing both the blue and green jerseys. "It's my third time in Bortala, and the people here are so warm and passionate. There's someone cheering at every corner, making today's ride incredibly enjoyable!" Zheng Yaoxing remarked.







Exploring Diverse Landscapes, Enjoying Hot Springs

The third stage on June 2 presented an upgraded challenge. Cyclists started from the Bortala National Fitness Center, heading towards the hot spring county. The route ascended from over 400 meters to more than 1,300 meters, with long, gentle slopes testing the riders' endurance and skills. Passing through the Wetland National Park, the lush scenery and migratory birds provided a unique motivation for the hardworking cyclists.







Ultimately, Lu Shaoxuan from the Taiwan-based Bryton team successfully topped the stage. "This is my first time competing in Xinjiang, and enjoying the magnificent scenery while racing and being able to soak in a natural hot spring afterward is just wonderful!" Lu Shaoxuan's experience highlighted the unique charm of the hot spring county, the only county in China named after "hot springs" and the first "China Hot Spring Town" in Xinjiang.

Queen Stage Ignites Passion, Shepherds Cheer for Competitors

On June 3, the event welcomed the recognized most challenging and scenic "Queen Stage"-the fourth stage. Starting from the sports stadium in the hot spring county, the continuous S-turns and slopes posed a dual challenge to the riders' skills and stamina.

During the fierce competition, a touching scene ignited the crowd: 26 kilometers from the start, local herders spontaneously rode horses and waved flags for two kilometers, cheering for the competitors! The dust raised by the hooves and the speeding bicycles created a symphony of tradition and modernity, speed and passion.

Ultimately, another Russian powerhouse from the BATTLE team, Kapustin Kirill, conquered the "Queen Stage," claiming the blue jersey. "The breathtaking scenery of Sayram Lake and the roaring cheers from the audience gave me immense strength! This is not only an affirmation of my personal efforts but also the best reward for my team's dedication," Kirill exclaimed.

Sayram Lake Closes the Event, Ultimate Integration of Sports and Nature

On June 4, the finale took place at Sayram Lake. As the highest and largest alpine cold-water lake in Xinjiang, Sayram Lake, with its sapphire blue waters reflecting distant snow-capped mountains, surrounded by blooming wildflowers on the lakeshore and swans leisurely swimming, created a picturesque scene. Competitors faced not only a challenge to their physical limits but also the "sweet temptation" of this "paradise on earth," focusing on their sprints.

In the fierce competition at Sayram Lake, Marini Nicolas from the Furry Nova-Up-vine team won the fifth stage with a time of 1 hour, 53 minutes, and 17 seconds.

This year's cycling race around Sayram Lake was not only a high-level sports event but also a "moving landscape" connecting the goji berry town of Jinghe, the Silk Road stronghold of Alashankou, Bortala's wetlands, the geothermal wonders of the hot springs, and the breathtaking scenery of Sayram Lake. Riders forged ahead amid snow-capped mountains and grasslands, deeply experiencing the magnificent natural beauty and diverse cultural customs of Xinjiang. The splendor and culture of Sayram Lake were also conveyed to distant places through the speeding wheels and the lenses of global competitors. The event perfectly exemplified the deep integration of sports spirit and natural beauty, leaving an indelible memory for all participants and spectators, while injecting vibrant energy into the cultural tourism brand of Sayram Lake.