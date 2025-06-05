College Aid Pro Launches Mycap 2.0: Affordable, Expert College Planning For $4.99/Month

College Aid Pro Launches MyCAP 2.0

MyCAP 2.0: Affordable, Professional College Planning Software & Guidance for College-Bound Families, Now Available at Just $4.99/Month

- Kevin Degnan, CEO College Aid Pro

SALEM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- College Aid Pro is thrilled to announce the official launch of MyCAP 2.0, a groundbreaking college planning software designed to help families navigate the complexities of college admissions, financial aid, and scholarships. Priced at just $4.99 per month, MyCAP 2.0 offers an affordable and powerful solution for families to plan for college without the high costs of traditional consultants or advisors.

Much like TurboTax revolutionized tax filing by offering a simple, affordable DIY solution with step-by-step guidance, MyCAP 2.0 empowers families to take full control of their college planning journey. College Aid Pro's mission is to make professional-level college planning accessible to every family, regardless of income, by providing comprehensive tools that simplify the often-overwhelming process of college admissions, financial aid, and scholarships. MyCAP 2.0 enables families to make informed decisions about their child's education, combining self-guided tools, expert support, and real-time financial aid insights - all while tackling the rising costs of college.

And, just like TurboTax, if users prefer or need additional guidance, College Aid Pro offers on-demand, personalized 1:1 support from college planning experts, ensuring families receive the help they need, whenever they need it.

Key Features of MyCAP 2.0:

1. Personalized College Search – Find schools that match both academic and financial needs.

2. New School Detail Pages – Access personalized cost projections and available merit scholarships.

3. Extensive Merit Scholarship Database – Discover nearly every merit scholarship available nationwide.

4. Real-Time Financial Aid & Scholarship Estimates – Get personalized projections for financial aid, scholarships, and loans.

5. School Affordability Comparison – Compare colleges based on costs, financial aid, and scholarships.

6. Guided Financial Aid Completion – Simplify FAFSA and CSS Profile submission with step-by-step guidance.

7. Clear Pay-For-College Strategies – Explore options and create personalized payment plans for managing college costs.

“MyCAP 2.0 represents a game-changer for families who need a smart, affordable way to navigate college planning,” said Kevin Degnan, CEO of College Aid Pro.“Our mission is to provide every family, no matter their financial background, with the tools and expert guidance they need to make the college experience more affordable and accessible. MyCAP 2.0 is designed to take the mystery out of college planning, giving families real-time insights, personalized recommendations, and the support they need to succeed."

With the launch of MyCAP 2.0, College Aid Pro is offering families a powerful way to tackle the rising costs of college education and achieve their academic goals without sacrificing financial security. Whether families are looking for a DIY college planning solution or need expert guidance, MyCAP 2.0 is here to help - every step of the way.

About College Aid Pro

College Aid Pro is committed to making college planning affordable, transparent, and accessible to families. Through innovative software, expert consultations, and educational resources, College Aid Pro helps families navigate the complexities of college admissions, financial aid, and scholarships. MyCAP 2.0 is the latest step in College Aid Pro's mission to empower families to take control of their child's education and make smart, informed decisions about how to pay for college.

