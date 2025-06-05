Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
King Exchanges Eid Al Adha Wishes With Bahrain Monarch

2025-06-05 09:08:21
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, June 5 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II, in a phone call on Thursday, exchanged Eid Al Adha wishes with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

