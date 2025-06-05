Ukraine Responds To Poland's Designation Of Day Of Remembrance For Victims Of 'OUN-UPA Genocide'
"Such unilateral steps do not contribute to achieving mutual understanding and reconciliation, which our countries have been working on for a long time, particularly in the format of the Joint Ukrainian-Polish Working Group on Historical Issues, which operates with the participation of the ministries of culture and national memory institutions from both countries," the statement said.
Ukraine consistently advocates for a scientific and unbiased study of the complex pages of shared history. "We are convinced that the path to true reconciliation lies through dialogue, mutual respect and joint work by historians, rather than through unilateral political assessments," the ministry said.
Kyiv called on the Polish side to refrain from steps that could lead to increased tension in bilateral relations and undermine the achievements gained through constructive dialogue and cooperation between Ukraine and Poland.
The statement further stressed that despite the bias and political context of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland's decision, the Ukrainian side continues to conduct search and exhumation work in Ukraine and Poland, respectively, and already achieved practical results in this area should be developed further in the future.
"Once again, we remind you that Poles should not look for enemies among Ukrainians, and Ukrainians should not look for enemies among Poles. We have a common enemy – Russia. For the sake of the common strength, freedom and security of our two friendly countries, we must resolve problematic issues together, rather than exacerbating them," the statement concluded.Read also: Ukrainian-Polish relations not to change under President Nawrocki – Polish expert
On June 5, the Polish Sejm passed a law declaring July 11 as the "Day of Remembrance for the Victims of the Genocide committed by the OUN and UPA in the eastern territories of the Second Polish Republic."
In response to President Volodymyr Zelensky's congratulatory message on his election, Polish president-elect Karol Nawrocki stated that further Polish-Ukrainian cooperation requires not only good dialogue but also the resolution of historical issues.
