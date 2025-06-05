Jack Henry Recognized In U.S. News & World Report's 2025 - 2026 Best Companies To Work For

Jack Henry stood out as one of the top companies to meet employee needs

MONETT, Mo., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) has been named one of the 2025 – 2026 Best Companies to Work For by U.S. News & World Report . This marks the second consecutive year Jack Henry has earned this prestigious recognition, highlighting the company's commitment to supporting its employees and fostering a positive experience throughout their careers.

"We're honored to again be recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a best company to work for," said Jack Henry President and CEO Greg Adelson. "Creating a workplace and culture where our associates feel a deep sense of belonging and are excited about the work they do is foundational to us. This recognition is a testament to our team members who go above and beyond each day and make Jack Henry such a positive place to learn and grow."

U.S. News' ratings reflect the evolving sentiments that factor into employee decision-making when choosing the "best" company to work for. The ratings then analyze that sentiment against other factors, including quality of pay and benefits, work-life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, physical and psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem, and career opportunities and professional development.

"Workers understand the direct impact of a workplace on their quality of life," said U.S. News Vice President, Careers, Carly Chase. "The 2025 – 2026 list recognizes companies that received high scores on multiple metrics that make up a positive work environment and everyday employee experience."

To calculate the annual U.S. News Best Companies to Work For list, U.S. News only considered the largest 5,000 publicly traded companies as of January 2025 that had more than 75 Glassdoor reviews written between 2021 – 2025.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader for journalism that empowers consumers, citizens, business leaders and policy officials to make confident decisions in all aspects of their lives and communities. A multifaceted media company, U.S. News provides unbiased rankings, independent reporting and analysis, and consumer advice to millions of people on USNews each month. A pillar in Washington for more than 90 years, U.S. News is the trusted home for in-depth and exclusive insights on education, health, politics, the economy, personal finance, travel, automobiles, real estate, careers and consumer products and services.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.®

Jack HenryTM (Nasdaq: JKHY ) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at .

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements." Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED