Visionary Holdings Officially Establishes Visionary Health Technology Group Limited To Accelerate Layout In Healthtech And Greater Health Industry

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 21, 2025, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited, a holding subsidiary of Visionary Holdings (Nasdaq: GV ), was officially established in Hong Kong. This move marks a significant step in Visionary Holdings' strategic deployment in the fields of HealthTech and the greater health industry. Mr. Junfeng Li, an experienced professional in the HealthTech and greater health industry, will serve as Managing Director, overseeing overall operations and business expansion.

With the global rise in health awareness, the HealthTech and greater health industry have ushered in unprecedented development opportunities. The establishment of Visionary Health Technology Group Limited aims to fully integrate resources, deeply tap market potential, and provide more comprehensive and high-quality HealthTech products and services to global users.

Jun Huang, Executive Director of Visionary Holdings, stated: "We firmly believe that health is humanity's most precious wealth. By focusing on HealthTech and the greater health industry, we hope to leverage technological innovation to contribute more value to people's healthy lives. Mr. Junfeng Li has deep industry experience and exceptional leadership in HealthTech and the greater health sector. We are confident that under his guidance, Visionary Health Technology Group Limited will grow rapidly to become a leading enterprise in the industry."

The newly established Visionary Health Technology Group Limited will focus on multiple areas, including R&D, production, and sales of HealthTech products, health management services, and medical technology innovation. Through collaboration with top domestic and international research institutions and medical organizations, it will accelerate technological innovation and product iteration, striving to build a full-spectrum, full-lifecycle HealthTech service platform.

Managing Director Mr. Junfeng Li said: "I am honored to lead Visionary Health Technology Group Limited on this new journey. Together with the team, we will uphold the principles of innovation, excellence, and responsibility, fully leverage the company's resource advantages and innovation capabilities, and provide users with more forward-looking and personalized HealthTech solutions to drive the development of the greater health industry."

Looking ahead, Visionary Holdings will center on Visionary Health Technology Group Limited, continuously increase investment in HealthTech and the greater health industry, expand its business landscape, enhance brand influence, create greater value for shareholders, and make positive contributions to society's health causes.

SOURCE Visionary Holdings Inc

