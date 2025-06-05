Calzone & Anvil Case Company Revolutionizes Electronics Shipping With Everlite At Cine Gear LA And Infocomm

EverLite shipping box surrounded by Calzone Anvil cases

Celebrating 50 Years of Innovation, Industry Leader Launches New Lightweight Reusable Shipping Boxes Combining Feather-Light Design with Anvil-Tough Protection

- Joe Calzone

BRIDGEPORT, CT, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Calzone & Anvil® Case Company, the world's #1 manufacturer of custom fabricated ATA flight and road cases, today announced the launch of EverLite , a revolutionary reusable shipping solution that transforms how high-value electronics are transported. Making its debut at Cine Gear LA (June 6-7) at Universal Studios in Hollywood and InfoComm Orlando (June 11-13), EverLite represents a breakthrough in sustainable packaging technology.

The innovation comes as company founder Joe Calzone celebrates his 50th anniversary of protecting valuable equipment. He and his team developed EverLite after years of listening to customers who needed something between single-use cardboard boxes and heavy-duty ATA flight cases.

"Our customers kept telling us they loved the protection of our flight cases but needed something lighter and more cost-effective for regular shipping," said Joe Calzone, President of Calzone & Anvil Case Company . "I knew there must be a way to crack the code-to unite the ultra-lightweight properties of a feather with the toughness of an anvil."

**Thinking Inside the Box**

After 50 years researching the highest-quality materials for transporting equipment, Calzone committed to "thinking inside the box," focusing on the valuable items protected by his Mil-Spec ATA flight cases. Working from the inside out, he realized that the custom foam inserts he'd been designing for decades were the key to protection and that the case didn't have to be a case at all. It could be a box-an incredibly lightweight box.

"The breakthrough came when I stopped thinking about the outer shell and focused on what really protects electronics: the foam," Calzone explained. "With recent innovations in corrugated plastic designs, we could create a shipping box that's 70% lighter than traditional cases while maintaining military-grade protection."

Calzone reached out to his team in Dallas to make the concept a reality. They found optimal structural strength by steel-riveting the new plastic boxes like Anvil Cases have been since 1952. This construction method, combined with precision-engineered modular foam inserts, creates the perfect shipping solution for companies that want a major step up from brown cardboard boxes but don't need the longevity, weight and cost of premium, heavy-duty ATA flight cases.

**Addressing Industry Pain Points**

Electronics manufacturers, refurbishers, rental companies and field service organizations who regularly ship high-value devices have been seeking a better shipping container for years. Unlike single-use cardboard boxes, EverLite boxes are reusable, cost-effective and operationally efficient. The innovative design directly addresses three critical challenges facing electronics shippers:

- **Shipping Costs**: 70% weight reduction compared with other traditional reusable solutions while strong Velcro® fastener straps eliminate the need for packing tape and other expendable shipping supplies

- **Packing Efficiency**: Modular Quick-Change Foam System enables 3X faster packing than conventional methods

- **Security Concerns**: Integrated tamper-evident seal points provide complete chain-of-custody protection

"EverLite represents everything we've learned in five decades of protecting valuable equipment," said Calzone. "It's engineered specifically for electronics-from monitors, laptops and cameras to medical devices and tablets-delivering major reduction in damage claims while cutting shipping costs by 40%."

**Trade Show Debuts**

Attendees at Cine Gear LA and InfoComm Orlando will experience firsthand how EverLite transforms electronics shipping. Live demonstrations will showcase the Quick-Change Foam System, tamper-evident security features and the dramatic weight difference compared to traditional shipping solutions.

The launch coincides with growing industry demand for sustainable packaging solutions. EverLite boxes are manufactured from 100% recyclable materials and designed for up to 50+ shipping cycles, significantly reducing environmental impact compared to single-use alternatives.

**About Calzone & Anvil Case Company**

Calzone & Anvil Case Company is the leading U.S. manufacturer of custom fabricated ATA flight and road cases. With three manufacturing facilities nationwide, the company serves diverse industries including entertainment, military, aerospace, medical and technology. EverLite represents the company's latest innovation in protective packaging, combining 50 years of expertise with cutting-edge materials technology.

For more information about EverLite or to schedule a demonstration at Cine Gear LA or InfoComm Orlando, visit .

