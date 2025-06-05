National Mango Board Join Forces With Squishmallows Brand On Make Mango Memories Summer Campaign

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Mangos bring a wonderful taste experience, and partnering with Squishmallows, a brand known for its fun and appeal, is a perfect match to amplify the enjoyment of summer and peak mango season," said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. "This partnership is a celebration of happiness-through the delicious experience of eating fresh mangos and the uplifting energy that Squishmallows bring to so many."

Running June 16 through July 31, the campaign serves as a celebration of fresh mangos and their place in summer routines-from snacks and smoothies to family shopping trips and seasonal traditions. Timed to coincide with National Mango Day on July 22, the campaign will feature a nationwide giveaway, providing fans the chance to win limited-edition Squishmallows mango plush toys.

"Squishmallows inspire so much joy, and this collaboration with the National Mango Board is a tasty way to celebrate summer fun," said Sara Rosales Montalvo, SVP of Communications at Jazwares. "With more than 3,000 Squishmallows, you never know what unexpected place you will find your favorite. This promotion pairs the vibrant world of Squishmallows with fresh mangos to create a unique and playful experience for fans of both brands."

Designed to create excitement around fresh mangos at retail during peak mango season, the activation will highlight the fruit's versatility and nutritional goodness, while connecting with consumers through the popularity and playful appeal of Squishmallows. Mango fans can enter the giveaway by visiting Mango/Summer before 11:59 p.m. EST on July 31. Winners will be notified via email.

To learn more about the National Mango Board and stay up to date on all mango-related news, visit Mango .

About National Mango Board:

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board's vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace. One serving, or 3⁄4 cup of the superfruit contains 70 calories, 50 percent of daily value of vitamin C, 15 percent of daily value of folate, 15 percent of daily value of copper, eight percent daily value of vitamin A, eight percent daily value of vitamin B6, seven percent of daily value of fiber and an amazing source of tropical flavor. Learn more at Mango .

About Squishmallows:

Squishmallows debuted in 2017 and has since evolved into a lovable lifestyle brand for fans of all ages. Recent achievements have included 10 Toy of the Year Awards, partnerships with major corporations (H&M, Puma, McDonald's), and continued fan engagement at events like VidCon Anaheim, San Diego Comic-Con, and the Squish Bus Tour that swept the nation in 2023. With line extensions into apparel and pet products, collaborations with studios like Netflix and Warner Bros., and our global licensing program featuring 90+ partners, Squishmallows looks forward to continuing to expand the Squad, one Squish at a time.

