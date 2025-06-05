Jo Sharma Thrilled About Her Tollywood Debut With 'M4M Motive For Murder'
Spilling her excitement about her Telugu debut, Jo shared,“M4M isn't just a film-it's a story that resonates deeply with me. As an Indian-American, debuting in a film rooted in Indian storytelling with global appeal is a dream come true.”
"M4M – Motive for Murder" has been helmed by Mohan Vadlapatla with Rahul Adabala as the co-director. Vadlapatla has also backed the project under his banner Mohan Media Creations in collaboration with Jo Sharma's MCWin Group USA.
Vadlapatla appreciated Jo's performance in the film. According to the filmmaker, her portrayal of Radha was“nuanced and powerful,” something that will keep audiences hooked.
Coming to the cast, Jo will essay the role of Radha in the film opposite Sambeet Acharya, who plays Krishna. In addition to these two, the cast further incorporates Subhaleka Sudhakar, Satya Krishnan, Geetha Bhascker, and MRC Vadlapatla in significant roles, along with others.
The entire shoot of the gripping murder mystery took place in Hyderabad.
Co-written by Vadlapatla and Jo, the screenplay and dialogues for "M4M – Motive for Murder" have been penned by Vadlapatla.
Isaipettai Vasanth is on board the technical crew of the film as the composer, whereas Deep Narayan Sinha and Bharathi Babu are the lyricists.
The camera work for the drama has been performed by Santosh Shanamoni, with editing by Vadlapatla.
The high-octane sequences for the thriller have been choreographed by Action Malli.
"M4M – Motive for Murder" recieved a positive review at the recently held WAVES Summit 2025. Not just that, it's premiere at the Cannes film festival also turned out to be a phenomenal success.
The drama will be released in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.
