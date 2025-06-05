ARLO SURPASSES $300M ANNUAL RECURRING REVENUE

Arlo crosses key financial milestones and completes original five-year long range plan in just three years

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arlo Technologies, Inc . (NYSE: ARLO ), a leading smart home security brand, announced today that it has now joined the ranks of elite public companies by surpassing $300M in annual recurring revenue (ARR), driven by continued growth from subscription services delivered by Arlo's AI-powered smart security platform.

Joining the ranks of elite public companies with more than $300M ARR, Arlo has achieved this record milestone in less than six years. Underpinning this growth is Arlo's globally-scaled SaaS platform with Arlo IntelligenceTM, Arlo's groundbreaking AI engine that enables customers to activate, tailor and manage their smart security ecosystem that adapts and grows as needs change. With an install base of more than 11 million registered households, more than 5 million paid subscribers, and class-leading customer retention driven by customer-centric user experience design and customer service, Arlo continues to outpace its peers through its relentless commitment to innovation and operational excellence. In commemoration of Arlo's milestone achievement, Arlo has been invited to host the opening bell at the NYSE on July 9, 2025.

"Since day one, Arlo has rooted itself in the belief that everyone has the right to feel safe and secure," said Matthew McRae, CEO of Arlo Technologies. "Today's announcement is the result of the tireless pursuit and exceptional focus of everyone at Arlo committed to making smart security accessible for anyone, at any stage of life. I couldn't be more proud of what Arlo has accomplished to date and all that still lies ahead."

Through a decade of research and development, Arlo's smart security SaaS platform has grown to offer users and strategic partners a full stack, layered security solution that includes video surveillance, contact sensor-based monitoring, AI verified WiFi intrusion detection, and professional monitoring – all integrated with and enhanced by Arlo Intelligence, the most advanced security-centric AI engine available in the market. With robust detection and recognition engines, the Arlo platform processes video, audio and environmental events to create specific alerts and system triggers, allowing for faster response to potential emergency events, while filtering out noise and insignificant activities.

About Arlo Technologies, Inc.

Arlo is an award-winning, industry leader that is transforming the ways in which people can protect everything that matters to them with advanced home, business, and personal security solutions. Arlo's deep expertise in AI- and CV-powered analytics, cloud services, user experience and product design, and innovative wireless and RF connectivity enables the delivery of a seamless, smart security experience for Arlo users that is easy to set up and interact with every day. Arlo's cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight, and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time with the people and things that matter most, from any location with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection. Arlo has recently launched several categories of award-winning connected devices, software, and services. These include wire-free, smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, floodlights, security system, and Arlo's subscription service, Arlo Secure.

With a mission to bring users peace of mind, Arlo is as passionate about protecting user privacy as it is about safeguarding homes and families. Arlo is committed to implementing industry standards for data protection designed to keep users' personal information private and in their control. Arlo provides enhanced controls for user data, supports privacy legislation, keeps user data safely secure, and puts security at the forefront of company culture.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "project," "outlook," "forecast" or other similar words are used to identify such forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements represent Arlo's expectations or beliefs concerning future events based on information available at the time such statements were made and include statements regarding the development and performance of Arlo's services and products, including the impact on Arlo's results of operations or technology and capabilities. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties; consumers may choose not to utilize payment plans or to adopt the Arlo's new product offerings, or may adopt competing products; and product performance may be adversely affected by real-world operating conditions. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Arlo and its business are detailed in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risk factors described in its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these circumstances, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Arlo undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

