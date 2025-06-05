Key Trend Shaping The Butterfly Valves Market In 2025: Rising Wastewater Generation Fuels Growth

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the 2025 Butterfly Valves Global Market Report , it is revealed that the butterfly valves market size has grown significantly in recent years. It will expand from $11.1 billion in 2024 to $11.81 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. This expansion in the historical timeframe can be credited to a myriad of factors such as industrialization, infrastructure development, focus on energy efficiency, the globalization of trade, and rising significance of fire protection systems and the mining and metals sector.

What Is The Projected Growth Of The Butterfly Valves Market?

The butterfly valves market size is anticipated to continue its robust growth in the subsequent years. It is predicted to grow to $15.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.1%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to an increasing emphasis on water security, expansion of renewable energy, demand for low-maintenance valves, advancements in material sciences, effects of hydraulic fracturing in the oil and gas industry, and a dedicated focus on emission reduction in various industries. Attention must be given major trends in the forecast period include advancements in valve technologies, increasing emphasis on automation, adoption of triple offset butterfly valves, customization and tailored solutions, market consolidation and strategic partnerships.

What Drives The Growth Of The Butterfly Valves Market?

The butterfly valve market growth is expected to be propelled by the increasing demand for butterfly valves from the oil and gas industry. Valves play a crucial role in the oil and gas industry acting as an indispensable part of every piping system. They are primarily used to control flow rates, segregate and secure equipment, as well as steer the processing of crude oil. The increasing oil and gas upstream and downstream activities are indeed expected to prompt the uptick in the demand for valves.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Butterfly Valves Market?

Major companies operating in the butterfly valves market are Emerson Electric Co., Flowserve Corporation, Alfa Laval AB, AVK Holding A/S, Crane Co., Bray International Inc., Conbraco Industries Inc., Milwaukee Valve Company Inc., Anvil International LLC, Hayward Industries Inc., and NIBCO Inc.,

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Butterfly Valve Market?

Major market players have shifted their focus towards the development of innovative solutions, such as the double-offset butterfly valves, seeking to enhance efficiency and performance levels. This valve design places the shaft off-center from both the valve body and the disc.

How Is The Butterfly Valves Market Segmented?

The butterfly valves market can be segmented in the following manner:

1 By Type: High-Performance Butterfly Valves and Lined Butterfly Valves

2 By Mechanism: Centric Valves Zero Offset Butterfly Valves and Eccentric Valves

3 By Function: On Or Off Valves and Control Valves

4 By End User: Oil And Gas, Electric Power, Water And Wastewater, Chemical, and Other End Users

Subsegments:

1 By High-Performance Butterfly Valves: Double Offset Butterfly Valves and Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

2 By Lined Butterfly Valves: PTFE Lined Butterfly Valves and Rubber Lined Butterfly Valves

Which Region Dominates The Butterfly Valves Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the butterfly valves market. Additional regions covered in the butterfly valves market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

