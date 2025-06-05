Mining In Motion 2025: Niger Eyes Economic Development Fund
Colonel Ousmane Abarchi, Minister of Mines of Niger, announced plans to establish a national economic development fund during the Mining in Motion 2025 summit – held in Accra. The fund aims to redirect revenues from the mining sector to strengthen other industries while tackling illicit mining.
“We seek to develop an economic development fund so that revenues from mining bolster other industries. We are also seeking community development, as illicit mining damages the environment. By addressing illegal mining, we are ensuring the purification of water bodies,” Minister Arbachi stated.
Minister Arbachi emphasized that addressing the widespread challenges of illegal mining across the continent must begin with the inclusion of local communities in decision-making and direct benefits.
The proposed fund would aim to reinvest mining profits into local companies – supporting sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and education – to create alternatives to illegal mining and enhance long-term development.
The initiative aligns with the broader themes of the Mining in Motion summit, which focuses on sustainable resource governance, responsible mining practices and cross-border collaboration.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
-
Downloa
Shar
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- No Limit Holdings Goes All In On Future $15 Trillion Digital Asset Industry With Closing Of Oversubscribed Fund
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- Renowned Tech VC Backs Web3 Project At $470M Valuation
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
- Young Entrepreneur Rayston Heem Launches Mentorship Program After Early Business Milestone
CommentsNo comment