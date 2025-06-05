Denmark Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Register An AAGR Of 4% During 2026-2029, Supported By PPI In The Development Of Transport, And Renewable Energy Projects

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover insights into Denmark's construction market with our detailed report, covering sector trends, growth forecasts, and key opportunities through 2029. Despite a 0.8% industry contraction in 2025 due to economic challenges, a 4% annual growth is predicted from 2026 to 2029, driven by public investment.

The construction industry in Denmark is estimated to contract in real terms by 0.8% in 2025, owing to high interest rates, weak investor sentiment, elevated costs of construction materials and supply chain disruption.

The construction industry in Denmark is estimated to contract in real terms by 0.8% in 2025, owing to high interest rates, weak investor sentiment, elevated costs of construction materials and supply chain disruption.

According to Statistics Denmark, the construction cost index for road projects grew by 2.8% year on year (YoY) in 2024, preceded by annual growth of 2% in 2023. As a result, in February 2025, Danish renewable energy company, Orsted announced a 25% cut to its 2030 renewable energy investment program, adjusting its planned spending between DKK210 billion ($30.5 billion) and DKK230 billion ($33.5 billion) for 2024-30 period, down from a previous target of DKK270 billion ($39.3 billion). The decision comes amid mounting challenges in the offshore wind sector, including rising costs, supply chain disruptions, and growing political resistance and uncertainty, amid US President Donald Trump's, opposition to wind energy.

The industry is expected to register an average annual growth rate of 4% from 2026 to 2029, supported by public and private sector investments in the development of transport, and renewable energy projects, coupled with government's plan to invest DKK157.6 billion ($22.8 billion) by 2035 for several transportation infrastructure projects.

In line with this, in February 2025, government-owned construction companies, the Danish Road Directorate and Banedanmark announced, plan to establish a new double-track, 35km long high-speed railway from Odense West to Kauslunde east of Middelfart. The DKK4.9 billion ($712.7 million) project also includes the construction of 34 new bridges by 2028.

Furthermore, in December 2025, a Danish pharmaceutical company, Novo Nordisk, announced its plan to invest DKK8.5 billion ($1.2 billion) for the construction a new production facility in Odense. The new facility and warehouse will be spanning over 40,000m2 and scheduled to be completed by 2027.

