Pocketalk Builds First Comprehensive Haitian Creole Language Library For Translation Devices

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Driven by nationwide customer demand, creating an accurate Haitian Creole language model has been Pocketalk's top priority and is only available on Pocketalk devices

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pocketalk , the global leader in translation solutions, announced the company's first-ever proprietary language model by adding Haitian Creole to Pocketalk's translation solutions suite. The advancement marks a significant milestone, as Haitian Creole is widely considered a "living language," which can present unique challenges for translation services. With this language model, Pocketalk addresses a growing demand for instant and accurate conversation to support Haitian immigrants in the United States.

"We dedicated significant time and care to ensure this project was done right because providing accurate, culturally sensitive translation is crucial to welcoming everyone to the conversation. It was a privilege to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking initiative that sets a new standard for translation solutions worldwide," said Joe Miller, General Manager - US, UK, and Europe, Pocketalk.

"Equipping our public safety personnel with real-time translation technology isn't just a tool-it's a lifeline. When seconds count, the ability for first responders to communicate instantly with individuals who speak other languages can save lives, build trust, and ensure no voice goes unheard." - Cherise Giordani Gause, Chief of Police for the North Miami Police Department

To date, no existing Haitian Creole language library met Pocketalk's translation and security standards nor had the ability to perform voice-to-text and text-to-voice translations. Pocketalk is uniquely positioned to build this language model thanks to its industry-leading engineers and the guidance of Haitian Creole language expert, Kerby Magophy. Pocketalk and Magophy partnered to build the model, taking into consideration the complexities and nuances of the language.

"Reality has painted a critical need for a Haitian Creole translation solution that meets the caliber of expertise for which Pocketalk has gained global recognition. Mounting requests of customers in government agencies and Fortune 500 companies made our decision to build this database easy," said Joe Miller, General Manager - US, UK, and Europe, Pocketalk. "We dedicated significant time and care to ensure this project was done right because providing accurate, culturally sensitive translation is crucial to welcoming everyone to the conversation. It was a privilege to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking initiative that sets a new standard for translation solutions worldwide."

The United States has seen nearly 1 million Haitian immigrants arrive in states including Florida, Massachusetts, Ohio and New York. An accountable language translation system is now critical to support the economy, agencies, and communities that rely on immediate and secure communication solutions. Pocketalk's decision to build this language database in-house reflects its long-term commitment to innovate translation technology that allows users to access vital resources, navigate their environments more effectively, and build safer, more inclusive communities.

"It was a pleasure to help Pocketalk create this language model. With this new tool, the Haitian community will have further support in America," said Kerby Magophy, who was instrumental in the development of this model. "This will give our people more resources to participate fully in daily life. These devices will also help bridge the communication gap that has long separated Haitian Creole speakers from vital services. Haitian Creole is a nuanced, deeply contextual language, and it's often misunderstood or oversimplified in translation. That's why it means so much to see it handled with care. This model is more than technology-it's a step toward inclusion for our people."

The first Haitian Creole language model with an audio output provides conversational translations backed by above-industry-standard safety and security measures that meet the specific needs of Haitian Creole speakers. This pioneering effort demonstrates Pocketalk's commitment to growing the diverse range of languages with reliable, secure, and instant translations through cutting-edge technology that makes a real impact in local communities.

"The Hillsborough County Tax Collector's Office serves over one million residents annually, with approximately 30% speaking a language other than English at home-including Spanish, Haitian Creole, Vietnamese, Farsi, and Ukrainian speakers. Pocketalk's real-time translation has been transformative, eliminating language barriers and the need for repeat visits to the office that previously created bottlenecks. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, especially from our growing Haitian Creole-speaking community, who are excited to finally access services that were previously difficult due to communication gaps." - Nancy C. Millan, Hillsborough County's Tax Collector.

"Equipping our public safety personnel with real-time translation technology isn't just a tool-it's a lifeline. When seconds count, the ability for first responders to communicate instantly with individuals who speak other languages can save lives, build trust, and ensure no voice goes unheard." - Cherise Giordani Gause, Chief of Police for the North Miami Police Department

"In my time as Police Chief serving the South Florida community, I saw firsthand the need to communicate with the Haitian Creole speaking community. I would like to applaud the work at Pocketalk with the recent launch of a full Haitian Creole language on their innovative product which provides immediate, accurate and secure translations. This new service will be an important tool with our law enforcement community to improve communication with all languages present in the community." - Donald W. De Lucca, Former Chief of Police Miami Beach, Golden Beach, City of Doral and Former President of IACP . "As a former superintendent and lifelong educator, I've seen firsthand the challenges that arise when authentic communication isn't possible. With Pocketalk removing language barriers, I've watched educators connect, collaborate, and communicate more effectively than ever before. Two-way communication is essential in every classroom, and now the Haitian Creole community-long underrepresented and underserved-can truly be part of the conversation. I believe this will leave an indelible mark on the lives of every student and every family." - Tom Burton, Former Superintendent Princeton City Schools, Ohio

Pocketalk welcomes individuals and organizations to join the language revolution and contribute to a world where everyone is welcome to the conversation. To find more information or purchase Pocketalk, visit Pocketalk .

ABOUT POCKETALK

Pocketalk is the leading provider of innovative, secure, and cost-effective translation solutions designed to solve language-related challenges across a wide range of industries, including education, healthcare, law enforcement and public safety.

Pocketalk's handheld devices enable real-time, accurate translations in over 92+ languages. Ventana is the centralized administrative panel that provides translation insights and device management capabilities. With Pocketalk, organizations can rely on secure, integrated solutions in compliance with the highest security standards, including third-party certifications for HIPAA and GDPR.

Pocketalk is committed to improving communication and fostering inclusivity by providing solutions that are secure, efficient, and scalable-helping organizations make critical decisions, enhance operational efficiency, and better serve diverse populations. Pocketalk is trusted by organizations across the globe such as the Nevada Highway Patrol, The Red Cross and NYC Public Schools. For more information, visit .

