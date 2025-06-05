Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
CM Gandapur Faces Disqualification Petition Over Rs50 Million Grant To Lahore Bar

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) A petition seeking the disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan over his decision to grant Rs50 million in funds to the Lahore Bar Association.

The petition was submitted by Peshawar High Court lawyer Arsalan Afridi Advocate, who argued that the CM, with cabinet approval, announced financial aid for a bar association in another province, a move the petitioner claims amounts to“bribery” and misuse of provincial resources.

Afridi contended that Gandapur betrayed public trust and violated the sanctity of provincial funds by allocating them to a different province without any emergency or disaster-related justification.

He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is already grappling with serious financial challenges, and such an allocation is unconstitutional and illegal.

The petitioner further argued that the chief minister's action breaches his oath of office and contradicts the mandates of the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the NFC Award regarding the use of public funds.

He urged the Election Commission to disqualify Gandapur, initiate legal proceedings against him, and de-notify him from his seat in the provincial assembly.

