CM Gandapur Faces Disqualification Petition Over Rs50 Million Grant To Lahore Bar
The petition was submitted by Peshawar High Court lawyer Arsalan Afridi Advocate, who argued that the CM, with cabinet approval, announced financial aid for a bar association in another province, a move the petitioner claims amounts to“bribery” and misuse of provincial resources.
Afridi contended that Gandapur betrayed public trust and violated the sanctity of provincial funds by allocating them to a different province without any emergency or disaster-related justification.
Also Read: Water Dispute Turns Deadly in Jamrud: Three Killed, Two Injured
He noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is already grappling with serious financial challenges, and such an allocation is unconstitutional and illegal.
The petitioner further argued that the chief minister's action breaches his oath of office and contradicts the mandates of the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the NFC Award regarding the use of public funds.
He urged the Election Commission to disqualify Gandapur, initiate legal proceedings against him, and de-notify him from his seat in the provincial assembly.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment