US Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty, Lasting Peace Bessent

In a post on the social media platform X , Bessent wrote that he and Svyrydenko shared their "excitement over the operationalization" of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

"I reaffirmed the United States' support for Ukrainian sovereignty, and towards securing a lasting, durable peace. No one who financed or supplied the Russian war machine should be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine," Bessent said.

Ukraine and the United States earlier agreed on initial projects involving graphite, lithium, and titanium under the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to Svyrydenko, the fund is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

