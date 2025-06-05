Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Supports Ukraine's Sovereignty, Lasting Peace Bessent


2025-06-05 07:05:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a post on the social media platform X , Bessent wrote that he and Svyrydenko shared their "excitement over the operationalization" of the U.S.-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

"I reaffirmed the United States' support for Ukrainian sovereignty, and towards securing a lasting, durable peace. No one who financed or supplied the Russian war machine should be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine," Bessent said.

Read also: Yermak says coordinated US-EU sanctions against Russia are crucial

Ukraine and the United States earlier agreed on initial projects involving graphite, lithium, and titanium under the Reconstruction Investment Fund.

According to Svyrydenko, the fund is expected to become operational by the end of the year.

Photo: @SecScottBessent

