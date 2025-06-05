Peru Construction Industry Report 2025: Output To Expand By 3.6% During 2026-2029, Supported By Government Spending On Educational Facilities, Road Infrastructure, And Renewable Energies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore Peru's construction market with key insights into growth trends by sector. Following a robust expansion of 4.6% in 2024, growth is projected at 3.8% in 2025, driven by mining investments and transport infrastructure projects. Forecasts to 2029 highlight opportunities in educational, road, and renewable sectors.

Dublin, June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peru Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H1 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following growth of 4.6% in real terms in 2024, Peru's construction industry is expected to expand by 3.8% in 2025, underpinned by private-sector investments in mining and elevated public stimulus into transport and energy infrastructure projects.

According to the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica e Informatica (INEI), the value-add of extraction of oil, gas, minerals and related services rose by 2% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, preceded by YoY growth of 8% in 2023. Additionally, growth in 2025 will also be supported by an increase in capital expenditure of 7.3% for regional governments and 24.2% at local government level announced in the government's budget for 2025, compared with the 2024 budget.

Furthermore, the budget anticipates a guaranteed allocation of one million Peruvian sol (PEN) to each municipality for investments in development projects. Moreover, in March 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Finance of Peru (MEF) announced a public-private investment of approximately PEN174.3 billion ($46 billion) by the first quarter of 2026 for the development of the transport infrastructure sector. According to the INEI, gross fixed capital formation rose by 1.3% YoY in Q4 2024, preceded by YoY growth of 4.6% in Q2 and 3.8% in Q2 2024.

Over the remainder of the forecasted period, the construction industry is expected to record average annual growth of 3.6% between 2026 and 2029, supported by government spending on educational facilities, road infrastructure, and renewable energies, alongside other projects. According to Peru's Ministry of Energy and Mines, the 2025 Mining Exploration Project Portfolio, announced in March 2025, includes 84 mining projects, spread across 17 regions, with a total planned investment of PEN3.8 billion ($1 billion).

Additionally, in October 2024, Pan American Silver - a Canadian mining company - announced plans for the development and exploitation of Huaron mining unit in Pasco. This project with an investment of PEN641.8 million ($169.4 million), will involve a series of works to expand and deepen the existing underground works, which will be completed by 2032.

Furthermore, in November 2024, Peru's Ministry of Transport and Communications announced plans to construct the Lima-Ica train project with an investment of PEN24.6 billion ($6.5 billion) under the Government-to-Government (G2G) model for fast and high-quality construction. The 280km railway will connect Lima's Villa El Salvador district to Ica and aim to reduce travel time.

