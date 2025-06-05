Yiren Digital To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On June 12, 2025

BEIJING, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD ) ("Yiren Digital"), an AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia, announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before U.S. market opens on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

Yiren Digital's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on June 12, 2025 (or 8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on June 12, 2025).

Participants who wish to join the call should register online in advance of the conference at:

Once registration is completed, participants will receive the dial-in details for the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. is an advanced, AI-powered platform providing a comprehensive suite of financial and lifestyle services in Asia. Our mission is to elevate customers' financial well-being and enhance their quality of life by delivering digital financial services, tailor-made insurance solutions, and premium lifestyle services. We support clients at various growth stages, addressing financing needs arising from consumption and production activities, while aiming to augment the overall well-being and security of individuals, families, and businesses.

SOURCE Yiren Digital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED