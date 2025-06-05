Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
First Tranche Of Defense Support Under Danish Model To Be Used In Ukraine's Arms Production - Umerov


2025-06-05 05:08:35
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was announced on Facebook by the Minister of Defense, Rustem Umerov , Ukrinform reports.

"Defense support for Ukraine under the 'Danish model' will scale up to €1.3 billion already in 2025. A portion of this funding will come from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets,” the minister wrote.

Umerov emphasized that this is an investment in victory, including in weapons produced in Ukraine, and in the security of all of Europe.

According to the Minister of Defense, the first tranche of EUR 428 million coming from Denmark, Sweden, Canada, Norway, and Iceland will arrive in the near future and be directed to the production of Ukrainian weapons, including artillery, attack drones, missiles, and anti-tank weapons.

The decision, Umerov emphasized, comes as a result of his talks with his“colleague and friend”, Minister of Defense of Denmark, Troels Lund Poulsen,

The“Danish model” is a unique mechanism for directly supporting Ukraine's defense industry, the minister wrote:“It reflects trust in our army, recognition of our manufacturers' capabilities, and a tangible contribution to strengthening Ukraine's Defense Forces.”

New strategic initiatives are also being prepared for investments by Ukrainian companies in the Ramstein countries and for expanding European defense production in Ukraine, Umerov added.

He expressed gratitude to Denmark for its leadership and to Minister Poulsen – for his unwavering support for Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Umerov said Ukraine had made targeted investments in drone production, which means it is capable of producing up to 10 million drones per year, being no longer dependent on external suppliers of components, including China, which recently redirected supplies from Ukraine to Russia.

