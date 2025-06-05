US Travel Ban On Afghanistan Exempts SIV Holders, Green Card Residents, And Immediate Families

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order banning travel to the United States by citizens of Afghanistan and 11 other countries. The order restricts entry from these nations, citing security concerns. The list includes Iran, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Myanmar, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen.

However, the executive order includes several important exceptions. Afghan nationals holding Special Immigrant Visas (SIV), legal permanent residents (green card holders), and dual nationals traveling with passports from other countries are exempted from this travel ban. Additionally, close family members of US citizens, such as spouses and young children with immigration visas, are allowed entry.

The order further permits Afghan athletes and coaches participating in international sporting events like the World Cup or the Olympics to enter the United States. These exceptions aim to accommodate specific humanitarian and diplomatic considerations amid the broader restrictions.

According to the executive order, Afghanistan is currently under Taliban control, a group designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) organization by the US Treasury Department. This designation targets groups involved in terrorism with economic sanctions and asset freezes, justifying the ban on travel due to security risks.

The order also notes Afghanistan's lack of a strong, cooperative central authority capable of issuing passports or civil documentation. Furthermore, the country is described as lacking adequate screening and background check systems to vet travelers, thereby increasing concerns about potential security threats entering the US.

The travel ban reflects the US government's stance on mitigating risks associated with terrorism and national security. While it significantly restricts travel from Afghanistan and other nations, the exemptions aim to balance humanitarian considerations and bilateral relations.

This executive order may have considerable impacts on Afghanistan citizens seeking refuge or family reunification in the US. It remains crucial for policymakers and advocacy groups to monitor the humanitarian consequences and ensure that legitimate travelers are not unjustly hindered by these broad restrictions.

