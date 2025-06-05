Fly Arystan Expands Network With Weekly Kazakhstanbahrain Route
According to the information, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan is continuously working on expanding the geography of flights and increasing the number of flights on existing routes.
"Starting from June 5 of this year, Fly Arystan airline, as part of efforts to develop inbound tourism, will begin operating seasonal flights on the Almaty – Manama (Bahrain) route," the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said in a statement.
Moreover, the ministry added that the flights will operate once a week.
The opening of air service to Bahrain will contribute to the further development of tourism, cultural exchange, and trade and economic cooperation between the countries.
