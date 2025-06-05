Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fly Arystan Expands Network With Weekly Kazakhstanbahrain Route

2025-06-05 03:09:56
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 5. Kazakhstan's airline Fly Arystan is launching flights to Bahrain with new weekly flights, Trend reports.

According to the information, the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan is continuously working on expanding the geography of flights and increasing the number of flights on existing routes.

"Starting from June 5 of this year, Fly Arystan airline, as part of efforts to develop inbound tourism, will begin operating seasonal flights on the Almaty – Manama (Bahrain) route," the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

Moreover, the ministry added that the flights will operate once a week.

The opening of air service to Bahrain will contribute to the further development of tourism, cultural exchange, and trade and economic cooperation between the countries.

