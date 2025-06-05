Ministry Of Labour Conducts Specialised External Auditing Training For Accounting Graduates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Labour's Department of Qualifying and Skills Development, in collaboration with the Qatar Association of Certified Accountants, conducted a specialised course yesterday entitled“External Auditing.”

Part of the Ministry's nationalisation strategy, the training targeted Qatari job-seekers and the children of Qatari women who hold accounting degrees, with the aim of equipping them for positions within the private sector. Reflecting the Ministry's commitment to integrating national talent into the workforce, the course provided participants with essential knowledge of external-auditing principles and contemporary professional standards.

Attendees were introduced to each stage of the audit process-from initial planning and risk assessment to evidence-gathering and final report preparation-thereby reinforcing their competitiveness for private-sector roles.

Practical exercises formed a core component of the programme, allowing participants to engage directly with accounting records and financial analysis. These hands-on sessions offered invaluable insight into the realities of auditing work, ensuring graduates are well-prepared to perform effectively in professional environments.

This initiative is one of a series of year-round training programmes delivered by the Ministry in partnership with public and private stakeholders and accredited professional bodies.

It supports national strategies to enhance employment opportunities and develop the skill set of Qatari nationals under the Private-Sector Nationalisation Plan.

These efforts align with the human-development pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, addressing the demand for qualified personnel in key economic sectors.