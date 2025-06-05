BLACK DOG JUNK REMOVAL MAKES UNEXPECTED FIND

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The Black Dog Junk Removal team came through for a client with above-and-beyond customer service.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Black Dog Junk Removal , based in the Charleston, South Carolina area and serving the greater Lowcountry region, is well aware of the possibility that their teams could encounter unexpected situations in the normal course of their work. Many of the company's projects involve collecting and hauling away clutter that has been long forgotten in homes, commercial office spaces , or other properties. While most of this material is run-of-the-mill junk, sometimes items are forgotten or deliberately left behind that require special attention.On a recent job, the Black Dog Junk Removal team arrived at a home that needed to be cleaned out in preparation for sale to new owners. This is a very common type of job for the team, but the owners of the estate did notify them that there was a possibility that a gun could still be in the home somewhere. The team began work, keeping an eye out for the firearm or anything else unexpected.In one of the bedrooms, team members discovered a large black bag and suspected that it could contain the gun. Upon opening the bag, however, they found a large amount of money in US currency inside. The team had not been notified about the presence of money in the home, and it would have been quite easy for the team members involved to adopt a“finders keepers” mentality and pocket the cash without notifying anyone.Instead, the team members immediately contacted Nelson Huggins, the owner of Black Dog Junk Removal, to find out what their next steps should be. Nelson and the team secured the money and made sure that they got it into the hands of the client, who was very surprised to learn about its existence. The cash inside the bag totaled $24,900.“We always try to put ourselves in the shoes of our clients, and do right by them.” said Nelson Huggins“I'd say the team did that well on this job.”This story illustrates the fact that the principles noted by Nelson Huggins are truly rooted in the team at Black Dog Junk Removal. Slogans and statements made by a company may or may not be lived out in“real life,” but unexpected situations like the discovery of large amounts of cash reveal whether the team truly follows the principles it claims.Property owners in the greater Charleston area who need junk removed from residential or commercial spaces can get in touch with Black Dog Junk Removal through their website, . They can expect high quality, trustworthy, and courteous service from the team, whether they need a spare room cleared out, an outbuilding emptied, or a commercial office space prepared for the arrival of new tenants. The company also hauls away unusual, bulky, and awkward items such as hot tubs. Pricing is simple and transparent, and the Black Dog Junk Removal team follows eco-friendly disposal procedures.

Nelson Huggins

Black Dog Junk Removal

+ +1 843-920-5865

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.