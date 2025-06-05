Kyrgyzstan Sets Sights On Environmental And Research Ties With Russia's Tatarstan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov expressed interest in implementing joint environmental and scientific projects with Russia's Tatarstan Respublic, Trend reports via the administration of the president of Kyrgyzstan.

He made the remark during a bilateral meeting with the Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov, who arrived to participate in the 9th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Program in Cholpon-Ata.

Zhaparov highlighted the dynamic development and strengthening of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Tatarstan within the framework of Kyrgyz-Russian strategic partnership.

The sides discussed the deepening of cooperation in the economic, environmental, and cultural-humanitarian spheres, with special attention paid to joint initiatives, industrial cooperation, tourism ties, and collaboration in environmental protection and the conservation of the snow leopard.

The Kyrgyz president emphasized the country's strong commitment to nature protection, environmental sustainability, climate resilience, and biodiversity preservation. In this context, he expressed particular interest in launching joint environmental and scientific initiatives with Tatarstan.

In turn, Minnikhanov supported the proposed initiatives and stressed the importance of further expanding cooperation in the fields of ecology, climate resilience, and biodiversity.

He also referenced the Kazan Resolution adopted in March this year, aimed at promoting international cooperation in these areas.

Special focus was placed on strengthening bilateral relations, with Minnikhanov reaffirming interest in enhancing economic, cultural, and scientific ties. He highlighted the importance of launching joint business missions, digital projects, and educational initiatives.

Meanwhile, the head of Tatarstan expressed readiness to contribute to creating favorable conditions for the residence and employment of Kyrgyz citizens.

Following the meeting, the sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to boosting bilateral cooperation and enhancing interregional ties within the broader Kyrgyz-Russian partnership framework.