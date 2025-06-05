IRCTC Ticket Scam Exposed: Why Train Tickets Vanish In Minutes

In a major crackdown, Indian Railways deactivated 2.5 crore fake user IDs and flagged another 20 lakh for re-verification. These accounts were largely created using disposable emails, enabling scammers to book bulk tickets within seconds, leaving genuine passengers frustrated.

In a landmark move to enhance transparency, security, and user experience, Indian Railways has completed a comprehensive digital revamp of its ticketing infrastructure, resulting in major gains in efficiency and accessibility. The overhaul-spearheaded by IRCTC-has significantly curbed bot-driven automated bookings and ensured smoother access for genuine users, an Indian Railways statement said.

The introduction of cutting-edge anti-BOT technology and integration with a top-tier Content Delivery Network (CDN) has drastically reduced unauthorized login attempts. Bot traffic, which once accounted for up to 50% of login activity during the critical first five minutes of Tatkal bookings, has now been effectively neutralised. As a result, 2.5 crore suspicious user IDs have been deactivated.

Highlighting the system's new strength, Indian Railways achieved its highest-ever per-minute ticket booking on May 22, 2025, with 31,814 tickets booked in just 60 seconds, demonstrating the platform's scalability and resilience.

Key Enhancements Introduced:

User Verification Protocols: Aadhaar-authenticated users can book Opening ARP, Tatkal, or Premium Tatkal tickets immediately, while non-Aadhaar users must wait three days post-registration.

AI-Powered Bot Detection: Sophisticated algorithms now actively detect and block automated booking attempts.

Content Delivery Boost: 87% of static web content is now served via CDN, significantly improving website speed and reducing server load.

Cyber Crime Coordination: Suspicious IDs are not only deactivated but also reported via the Cyber Crime Portal to deter repeat offences.

The results speak for themselves. Average daily logins surged by 19.53%, from 69.08 lakh in FY 2023–24 to 82.57 lakh in FY 2024–25, while daily ticket bookings rose by 11.85%. Notably, e-ticketing now constitutes 86.38% of all reserved tickets, reflecting widespread adoption of the upgraded digital services.

Indian Railways, in a statement to Kashmir Observer, reaffirmed its commitment to continuous innovation, emphasising that modern, secure, and user-centric digital solutions will remain a cornerstone in delivering equitable services to millions of passengers nationwide.

