Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IRCTC Ticket Scam Exposed: Why Train Tickets Vanish In Minutes

2025-06-05 12:03:09
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Booking a train ticket the moment IRCTC opens the window has long felt like a race against time-often ending in disappointment. Now, Indian Railways has revealed why. Between January and May 2025, over 2.9 lakh ticket bookings made within minutes of the booking window opening were flagged as fraudulent, part of a massive scam involving automated bots and fake user accounts.

In a major crackdown, Indian Railways deactivated 2.5 crore fake user IDs and flagged another 20 lakh for re-verification. These accounts were largely created using disposable emails, enabling scammers to book bulk tickets within seconds, leaving genuine passengers frustrated.

In a landmark move to enhance transparency, security, and user experience, Indian Railways has completed a comprehensive digital revamp of its ticketing infrastructure, resulting in major gains in efficiency and accessibility. The overhaul-spearheaded by IRCTC-has significantly curbed bot-driven automated bookings and ensured smoother access for genuine users, an Indian Railways statement said.

The introduction of cutting-edge anti-BOT technology and integration with a top-tier Content Delivery Network (CDN) has drastically reduced unauthorized login attempts. Bot traffic, which once accounted for up to 50% of login activity during the critical first five minutes of Tatkal bookings, has now been effectively neutralised. As a result, 2.5 crore suspicious user IDs have been deactivated.

Read Also Railways Directed To Retrofit Stations For PwD Accessibility Compliance Railway Ministry Reorganises Firozpur Division To Carve Out New Jammu Division

Highlighting the system's new strength, Indian Railways achieved its highest-ever per-minute ticket booking on May 22, 2025, with 31,814 tickets booked in just 60 seconds, demonstrating the platform's scalability and resilience.

Key Enhancements Introduced:

User Verification Protocols: Aadhaar-authenticated users can book Opening ARP, Tatkal, or Premium Tatkal tickets immediately, while non-Aadhaar users must wait three days post-registration.

AI-Powered Bot Detection: Sophisticated algorithms now actively detect and block automated booking attempts.

Content Delivery Boost: 87% of static web content is now served via CDN, significantly improving website speed and reducing server load.

Cyber Crime Coordination: Suspicious IDs are not only deactivated but also reported via the Cyber Crime Portal to deter repeat offences.

The results speak for themselves. Average daily logins surged by 19.53%, from 69.08 lakh in FY 2023–24 to 82.57 lakh in FY 2024–25, while daily ticket bookings rose by 11.85%. Notably, e-ticketing now constitutes 86.38% of all reserved tickets, reflecting widespread adoption of the upgraded digital services.

Indian Railways, in a statement to Kashmir Observer, reaffirmed its commitment to continuous innovation, emphasising that modern, secure, and user-centric digital solutions will remain a cornerstone in delivering equitable services to millions of passengers nationwide.

