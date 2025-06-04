Variational Announces $1.5 Million Strategic Round And Launches Referral Program

Variational powers Omni, a platform that allows users to trade perpetual futures on hundreds of markets with zero fees.

Variational , a protocol for peer-to-peer derivatives trading on Arbitrum, announced today that it has raised $1.5 million in strategic funding from Mirana Ventures , of their $10.3 million seed round and launch of the Omni Mainnet Private Beta.

Omni is a perps trading platform built on the Variational Protocol that supports hundreds of markets with zero trading fees and tight spreads. Omni does not use orderbooks, instead relying on request-for-quote infrastructure and its own vertically integrated market maker called the Omni Liquidity Provider (OLP).

Since launching the Omni Private Beta last January, Variational onboarded thousands of waitlisted users, processed over $100M in volume, and achieved a 87% annualized yield for the soon-to-be-public OLP vault. Today, Variational is taking the next step in opening up the Omni Private Beta by releasing the first iteration of its referral program: allowing users to invite their friends to Omni.

Omni's referral program launches today: users unlock a referral code after hitting a volume threshold, and gain the ability to refer additional users based on volume traded. These codes can then be used to invite users to Omni's Private Beta–currently the only way to gain access. While Variational has committed to incentivizing referrals, details will be shared in the future when rewards claims are live. The Variational team's full announcement of the referral program can be found on

Variational's roadmap for the remainder of 2025 includes implementing loss rebates and other novel reward mechanisms, releasing Omni's public mainnet, announcing mainnet incentives, and opening up the OLP vault for community deposits. Progress can be followed on . Users interested in obtaining a referral code to access the private beta are recommended to join the .

About Variational

Variational is built by a with decades of experience in market making and software engineering at top firms, and is backed by Coinbase Ventures, Bain Capital Crypto, Dragonfly, and more.

For more information, users can visit