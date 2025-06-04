Hero's Pride Launches Ballistic TAC-True Out-Of-The-Box MOLLE-To-Belt Versatility For Duty Gear

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Hero's Pride, a leader in law enforcement duty gear, announces the immediate availability of Ballistic TAC-the latest evolution of its trusted Ballistic line.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hero's Pride, a leader in innovative law enforcement duty gear , announces the immediate availability of Ballistic TAC -the latest evolution of its trusted Ballistic line, engineered for effortless transitions between MOLLE vests and duty belts.No More Compromise: One Holder, Every AssignmentWith Ballistic TAC, officers can mount their duty gear on either a MOLLE vest or a duty belt (2” and 2.25” wide) right out of the box-no extra parts, tools, or adapters required. The DutyLOK system enables fast, secure attachment, allowing officers to change their setup in seconds to match any assignment.DUTYLOK Tool-Free MOLLE Stick: Installation Made SimpleForget time-consuming weaving. The Ballistic TAC's DutyLOK design means you simply slide the holder onto MOLLE webbing and it locks firmly into place-in just seconds. It's installation made truly effortless, with a rock-solid hold every time.Built on Trusted Ballistic PerformanceBallistic TAC is constructed on the same lightweight, rugged, reinforced platform that has made the Ballistic line a go-to choice for the nation's largest agencies. The reinforced structure not only stands up to daily wear but also keeps your duty gear safe and secure-ensuring your essentials are always protected and ready, shift after shift.A Solution for Officers and Agencies AlikeFor individual officers, Ballistic TAC eliminates the need to double up on gear or reconfigure pouches for every shift. For quartermasters and agency buyers, it means streamlined procurement, simplified inventory, and consistent quality-regardless of the preferred loadout."Ballistic TAC is another step forward in the leading technology that sets Hero's Pride duty gear apart from the rest of the industry. Our focus on officer wellness is evident in a product that is lightweight, comfortable, easy to install on MOLLE vests and belts, and eliminates the need for multiple holders depending on the loadout."- Evan Reinart, Product ManagerBallistic TAC is available now from Hero's Pride authorized retailers nationwide or directly from the Hero's Pride e-store.About Hero's Pride:Hero's Pride has been a trusted provider of high-quality duty gear, accessories, and emblems for law enforcement professionals and first responders around the World for over 40 years. With a commitment to innovation, durability, and excellence, Hero's Pride continues to set the standard for products that enhance the safety and effectiveness of those who serve and protect. Today, Hero's Pride is a World Emblem Brand.

