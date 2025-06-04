Highmark Digital Introduces Third Generation Laser Measuring Device

The new and improved system introduced by HighMark Digital in partnership with LPI (Laser Products Industries) represents a significant leap forward in efficiency and performance. The LPI laser's start up finishes within seconds and sits on a tripod that does not require a leveling sequence. This innovative technology eliminates leveling between each door opening, drastically reducing total process time across an entire project.

The new system architecture developed by LPI and implemented by HighMark Digital ensures a stable, uninterrupted workflow, allowing technicians to focus on precision and speed. Most notably , measure point selection time has been dramatically improved . The measure time with the LPI laser is 3x faster and on average takes approximately 1-min to complete once the measure is started. This enhancement enables interior door measurements faster than ever before, minimizing time spent on-site and accelerating overall job completion for customers.

By leveraging LPI's cutting-edge laser technology and integrating into HighMark Digital's proprietary systems, the result is a streamlined, user-friendly solution that boosts both productivity and customer satisfaction .

“Using LPI's laser technology will demonstrate the efficiency and accuracy of door jamb measurements in our industry” said Richard Matulia (CEO of HighMark Digital)

LPI celebrates more than 30 years of innovative digital measuring solutions for companies in stone and various other industries. LPI has sold more than 9,000 digital laser templating systems and software throughout the world that have helped thousands of companies increase their productivity and bottom line.

HomeStory Doors is a leading provider of interior door replacement services, known for transforming homes with custom-fit, stylish doors that enhance both form and function. By utilizing advanced digital measuring technology and a wide selection of high-quality designs, HomeStory Doors simplifies the door replacement process from start to finish.

HighMark Digital, Inc. operates as a DBA, HomeStory Doors throughout the United States.





