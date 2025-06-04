Multiple Sclerosis Pipeline Appears Robust With 75+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's, “Multiple sclerosis Pipeline Insight 2025” report provides comprehensive insights about 75+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Multiple sclerosis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In May 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a Phase IV study in which breastfeeding mothers treated with ofatumumab and their babies are taking part for up to 1 year. The study consists of a Core Part and a Safety Follow-up Part. The Core Part includes a Screening period and a Sampling period. During the Screening period (up to 4 weeks), the study doctor will assess if mothers can join the study. The Sampling period, during which milk samples and a blood sample will be collected, will last for up to 12 weeks. The Safety Follow-up Part will last for about 9 months, to follow up on health and safety of mothers and their babies.

In May 2025, Hoffmann-La Roche announced a study will evaluate the physical impact of MS from participant's perspective, provide continued access to ocrelizumab and assess the safety and tolerability of ocrelizumab.

In May 2025, Eli Lilly and Company conducted a study is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of LY3541860 in adult participants with multiple sclerosis that gets worse and gets better. The study will last about 9 months with additional 6 months follow-up.

In May 2025, Biocad announced a clinical study is to assess the long-term efficacy and safety of BCD-132 (divozilimab) in patients with multiple sclerosis who previously participaded in BCD-132-2 and BCD-132-4/MIRANTIBUS studies.

In May 2025, Sanofi conducted a study is to determine the efficacy of frexalimab in delaying the disability progression and the safety up to 36 months double-blind administration of study intervention compared to placebo in male and female participants with nrSPMS (aged 18 to 60 years at the time of enrollment). People diagnosed with nrSPMS are eligible for enrollment as long as they meet all the inclusion criteria and none of the exclusion criteria.

In May 2025, Biogen organized a study is to assess the efficacy of DMF in Chinese participants with RMS at Week 48. The secondary objectives of the study are to assess the efficacy and safety of DMF in Chinese participants with RMS.

DelveInsight's Multiple Sclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 75+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Multiple Sclerosis treatment.

The leading Multiple Sclerosis Companies such as Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., and ImCyse and others. Promising Multiple Sclerosis Therapies such as 11C-BMS-986196, ofatumumab, Fingolimod, Siponimod, elezanumab, Alemtuzumab, Tecfidera , and others.

Multiple sclerosis Emerging Drugs Profile

IMU-838: Immunic Therapeutics

Vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838) is a small molecule investigational drug under development as an oral tablet formulation for the treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, or RRMS, inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Bolstered by excellent clinical data from the phase II EMPhASIS trial, Immunic believed that vidofludimus calcium has the potential to demonstrate medically important advantages compared with other treatments, particularly for the early treatment of RMS patients, due to its placebo like safety profile and its robust anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective properties.

BIIB091: Biogen

BIIB091 selectively inhibits Burton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), a non-receptor tyrosine kinase that regulates the development and signaling of B cells and myeloid cells hypothesized to contribute to MS pathogenesis. In addition, BTK has been demonstrated to play a key role in the activation of another cell of the immune system, the myeloid cells via another receptor of this cell (Fcγ receptor signaling (FcγRs)). Preclinical studies demonstrated BIB091 to be a high potency molecule with good drug-like properties and a safety/tolerability profile suitable for clinical development as a highly selective, reversible BTKi for treating autoimmune diseases such as MS. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Multiple sclerosis.

IMCY-0141: ImCyse

IMCY-0141 is the Company's second clinical-stage compound. This Imotope is designed based on MOG (Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein) with the aim to halt the progression of multiple sclerosis (MS) by stopping the body's immune system from attacking the central nervous system and disrupting undesirable autoimmune responses that drive the destruction of the myelin sheath protecting the nerves. IMCY-0141 has shown promising results in several MS preclinical models, demonstrating an immune response that supports the proposed mode of action and inducing a memory response so that the treatment effect is long-lasting and requires less frequent dosing regimens. Also, if treatment is begun early enough, it has the potential to allow patients to live with minimal impact from the disease. Currently, the drug is in Phase I/II stage of its clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

NeuroVax: Immune Response BioPharma

NeuroVax contains a combination of three protein fragments (peptides) which appear on the surface of T-cells involved in the immune response in MS. Studies suggested that treatment with NeuroVax stimulates production of certain regulatory T-cells, which in turn decrease the levels of other T-cells which attack myelin. NeuroVax is a Once a Month Dosing injection, safe, tolerable, enhances FOXP3+ Tregs & Regulates Pathogenic T Cells in MS Patients, a first in class disease modifying Multiple Sclerosis Vaccine. NeuroVax IR has been shown to stimulate strong, disease-specific cell-mediated immunity in nearly all treated patients. NeuroVax appears to work in part by enhancing levels of Foxp3+ Tregs, which may help regulate expression of pathogenic T cells in MS patients. The three TCR peptides combined in it correspond to one or more TCR gene families which are over expressed in 90% of MS patients.

Multiple Sclerosis Companies

Novartis, Sanofi, Immunic, Biocad, Apimeds, Genentech (Roche), Merck, AB Science, Apurano Pharmaceuticals, Biogen, Tiziana Life Sciences, Worg Pharmaceuticals, Antisense Therapeutics, RemeGen, Atara Biotherapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Stem Cell Medicine Ltd., Ever Supreme Bio Technology Co., Ltd., and ImCyse and others.

IntroductionExecutive SummaryMultiple sclerosis: OverviewPipeline TherapeuticsTherapeutic AssessmentMultiple sclerosis – DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Products (Phase III)IMU-838: Immunic TherapeuticsDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Mid Stage Products (Phase II)BIIB091: BiogenDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Early Stage Products (Phase I)NeuroVax: Immune Response BioPharmaDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Preclinical and Discovery Stage ProductsDrug name: Company nameDrug profiles in the detailed report.....Inactive ProductsMultiple sclerosis Key CompaniesMultiple sclerosis Key ProductsMultiple sclerosis- Unmet NeedsMultiple sclerosis- Market Drivers and BarriersMultiple sclerosis- Future Perspectives and ConclusionMultiple sclerosis Analyst ViewsMultiple sclerosis Key CompaniesAppendix

