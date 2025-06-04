From Swamps To Highways: Python Huntress Amy Siewe & Kenda Tires Team Up To Protect Florida's Ecosystem

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) REYNOLDSBURG, OH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As crazy as it sounds, Florida has a Burmese python population invasion, and more than 500,000 of these apex predators have destroyed the state's ecosystem. With nearly 98% of local mammal species wiped out.Through her partnership with leading tire manufacturer Kenda, and in support of National Trailer Safety Week (June 1–7, 2025), wildlife conservation advocate Amy Siewe emphasizes the critical role that the right tires and wheels play in tackling Florida's toughest terrain and shares her top tips for safe towing. Just like python hunting, towing requires precision and planning; the smallest mistake could lead to delays or worse.Amy also shares how she traded her 9-to-5 career in real estate to become a full-time Python Huntress.Amy has years of experience hauling boats, trailers, and heavy gear through unpredictable backcountry and makes her advice a must for anyone hitting the road for adventure. Having captured over 600 Burmese pythons-including a massive 17-foot, 110-pound snake-she knows firsthand that reliability and performance are non-negotiable when the mission is intense.For more information, please visit .

Valentina Cortes

The Zimmerman Agency

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.