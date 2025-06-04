CSI Pharmacy Secures California Non-Resident Permit, Achieving Nationwide Reach

Bringing Personalized Specialty Pharmacy Services to All 50 States

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSI Pharmacy is proud to reveal that, as of May 13, 2025, it is officially licensed to serve patients in all 50 states with the approval of two non-resident California pharmacy permits. This milestone marks a major achievement in CSI Pharmacy's mission to deliver personalized, patient-centered specialty pharmacy care to individuals living with chronic and rare diseases.

James Sheets, PharmD, CEO and Founder of CSI Pharmacy, shared his thoughts on the significance of this expansion:

"Reaching all 50 states is more than a milestone for us - it's a reflection of our commitment to ensure patients receive the highest level of care and comfort. California is home to one of the most diverse patient populations in the country, and we're excited to deliver our compassionate, personalized care to communities that need it most. At CSI, we believe in 'individualized therapies designed to be as unique as you,' and we're proud to extend that promise to every corner of the nation."

With licensure secured, CSI Pharmacy can begin serving California-based patients immediately. Several patient transfers are already in progress, and their team is prepared to onboard additional referrals.

To meet growing demand, CSI Pharmacy will expand its team to support this new territory in the coming months. Additionally, CSI Pharmacy is exploring physical space options in the state as well. While this physical location is not required to serve patients, the future brick and mortar expansion represents the passion they hold to serve patients well and quickly.

The new licenses not only emphasize CSI Pharmacy's nationwide capabilities, but it also highlights an ongoing commitment to access, equity, and personalized care across every community CSI Pharmacy serves.

About CSI Pharmacy

CSI Pharmacy is a nationwide specialty infusion pharmacy focused on supporting patients with chronic and rare conditions through home-based immunoglobulin (IVIg and SCIg) therapies and other complex medications. The expert team works closely with providers, insurance groups, and advocacy organizations to ensure timely access to life-changing treatments with compassion, precision, and purpose.

For more information, visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE CSI Pharmacy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED