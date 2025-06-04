Vita Bella Joins Forces With DUPR As The Official Health And Wellness Partner Of Competitive Pickleball

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the official health and wellness partner of DUPR, Vita Bella will offer exclusive access to a wide range of performance-enhancing protocols tailored specifically for pickleball athletes of all levels-from weekend warriors to elite competitors. This includes advanced peptide therapy protocols to help with muscle building and recovery, hormone therapy to optimize how patients feel, anti-aging solutions to reverse and slow decline, and more-all backed by a team of top-tier doctors to enhance personalized care.

"Pickleball is no longer just a hobby-it's a movement, a lifestyle, and a highly demanding sport," said Phil Vella, Founder and CEO of Vita Bella. "Our mission is to ensure every DUPR-rated athlete feels and performs at their best, both on and off the court. This partnership brings science-backed wellness directly to the pickleball community like never before."

Through this partnership, DUPR+ members will have access to:



Exclusive discounts on a Vita Bella membership and its products

Virtual consultations with medical professionals who specialize in performance and recovery Performance-Focused Protocols designed with pickleball-specific needs in mind

This announcement marks another milestone in DUPR's commitment to supporting the total athlete-from competitive play in leagues and tournaments, to physical wellness and long-term performance. Vita Bella joins a growing family of DUPR partners focused on advancing the sport of pickleball across all levels.

"At DUPR, our mission has always been to support athletes at every level-on and off the court," said Ryan Maher, Vice President of Partnerships at DUPR. "Partnering with Vita Bella allows us to give our community access to the health tools they need to play longer, recover faster, and elevate their performance. This collaboration represents a major step forward in how we serve our community."

To celebrate the launch, DUPR+ members can now visit to unlock special offers and begin their wellness journey today.

About Vita Bella

Vita Bella is redefining what it means to live well-with a portfolio of premium treatments and advanced medications designed to elevate health, energy, and lifestyle. Backed by a data-driven clinical model, Vita Bella's team of licensed physicians crafts personalized wellness protocols tailored to each patient's unique needs. More than a brand, Vita Bella is a movement. Through its innovative digital platform, the company delivers a one-of-a-kind blend of clinical-grade care and modern convenience-empowering individuals across the country to look, feel, and perform at their best, every single day. Visit to learn more.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), PPA, Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and Collegiate Pickleball, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit to sign up and learn more.

