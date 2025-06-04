Heritage To Present At Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

TAMPA, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG ) ("Heritage" or the "Company"), a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced that Ernie Garateix, CEO, and Kirk Lusk, CFO, will participate at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. In addition to participating in one-on-one investor meetings, management is scheduled to present at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the Events section of Heritage's Investor Relations website at . An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.4 billion of gross personal and commercial residential premium across its multi-state footprint covering the northeast, southeast, Hawaii and California excess and surplus lines. As a catastrophe focused property insurer, our personnel have devoted efforts to policyholders impacted by wildfires, hurricanes, winter storms, and severe convective storms.

Investor Contact:

Kirk Lusk

Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

