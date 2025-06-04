Currency Exchange International To Report Its Second Quarter 2025 Results On June 11, 2025, And Host Earnings Conference Call On June 12, 2025 At 8:30 AM EST
|- Local (New York):
|(+1) 646 307 1865
|- Local (Toronto):
|(+1) 289 514 5100
|- Toll Free - North America:
|(+1) 800 717 1738
|- Conference ID Number:
|21262
For those of you who will be unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the Company website.
About Currency Exchange International, Corp.
Currency Exchange International is in the business of providing comprehensive foreign exchange technology and processing services for banks, credit unions, businesses, and consumers in the United States and select clients globally. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, and foreign cheque clearing. Wholesale customers are served through its proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, (“CXIFX”), its related APIs with core banking platforms, and through personal relationship managers. Consumers are served through Group-owned retail branches, agent retail branches, and its e-commerce platform, order.ceifx.com (“OnlineFX”).
Contact Information
For further information please contact:
Bill Mitoulas
Investor Relations
(416) 479-9547
Email: ...
Website:
